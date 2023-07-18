The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Stop the Storm on Thunderhead Isles

There are some key parts to the quest to clear the storm away from Thunderhead Isles in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Though the first time that certain players arrive at Thunderhead Isles in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might make it seem like the area is somewhat impenetrable, this is actually because there’s a special set of quests that must be done in order to make the storm go away. That’s why we’re going to take the guesswork out of the quests for you and explain how to get the job done.

How to Clear the Storm from Thunderhead Isles in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The first thing that you need to do here is complete the main quests that have kept you busy for the majority of your playthrough. Namely, these are the four Regional Phenomenon quests and the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quests. With these complete, you can return to Purah, who will give you a new quest to seek out the fifth sage, Mineru.

From here, you can return to the Ring Ruins in Kakariko Village, which were previously closed off. Talk to Paya and Tauro, who you can find looking up at the Ring Ruins, to get the Secret of the Ring Ruins quest. Next, you need to climb up the wooden platforms until you’re below the Ruins, Ascend into the section of the ruins that the duo is curious about, and use your Purah Pad to snap a picture of the tablet inside.

After you show them the picture, they will decide to set off for the Popla Hills Skyview Tower. Teleport there yourself and chat with Calip to get to the next section of the quest. Now, you’ll want to launch yourself out of the tower and glide your way over to Dracozu Lake, where Tauro is waiting for you.

Tauro will explain that there’s a process that needs to be completed to solve the mystery here and give you some clues about it. Essentially, you just need to head down the river from the starting point and stop at four locations. Start with the red one we’ve marked below and finish up with the green one to complete the quest.

The first three are special pieces of electrical garb: a headpiece, a body piece, and a leg piece. Each is found in a cave marked in the picture. Put them on and head to the fourth location. Here, bring out a Zonai charge and place it on the altar to activate a cut scene. With the skies above cleared, you can now move on to the next part of this quest.