MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Lance

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Another week means another Conversion Kit is available to unlock in Season 6 and it goes by the name of the JAK Lance. Last week, the focus was on sniper rifles, but this time, players can get up close and personal with the JAK Lance in MW3 and Warzone.
To add the latest attachment to your arsenal, you must complete at least five of the Week 2 challenges which are listed in this guide.
More Call of Duty guides
MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Salvo | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Constellation’s End Prestige Camo | Modern Warfare 3: All Shipment Map Variants | Season 6 | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Kastov LSW | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the DTIR 30-06 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Kill Order Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Take a Player as a Meat Shield | Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to use an Arsenal Machine | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock Mercury Weapon Prestige Camo | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions |
How to unlock the JAK Lance in MW3 and Zombies
Multiplayer
- Get 35 Operator Akimbo kills
- Get 20 Operator kills with a weapon set to Burst Fire mode
- Get 10 Operator Point Blank or Melee kills
- Get 2 Operator kills with 1 magazine 3 times
- Get 25 Operator kills shortly after sprinting
- Get 20 Operator kills from behind
- Get 10 close calls or Operator kills after death
Zombies
- Get 150 kills with an Akimbo weapon
- Get 150 kills with a weapon set to Burst Fire mode
- Get 50 melee Mercenary kills
- Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times
- Get 25 Hellhound kills
- Get 100 critical kills with an Assault Rifle
- Get 125 kills with a Battle Rifle while having at least 4 active perks
How to unlock the JAK Lance in Warzone
Battle Royale
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)
- In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times
- In Warzone, get 7 Operator kills or kill assists
- In Warzone, complete 20 contracts
Another aftermarket part will go live on October 2, 2024. This is expected to be the penultimate week of challenges before the focus switches to Black Ops 6.