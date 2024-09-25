MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Lance

Another week means another Conversion Kit is available to unlock in Season 6 and it goes by the name of the JAK Lance. Last week, the focus was on sniper rifles, but this time, players can get up close and personal with the JAK Lance in MW3 and Warzone.

To add the latest attachment to your arsenal, you must complete at least five of the Week 2 challenges which are listed in this guide.

More Call of Duty guides

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Salvo | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Constellation’s End Prestige Camo | Modern Warfare 3: All Shipment Map Variants | Season 6 | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Kastov LSW | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the DTIR 30-06 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Kill Order Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Take a Player as a Meat Shield | Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to use an Arsenal Machine | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock Mercury Weapon Prestige Camo | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions |

How to unlock the JAK Lance in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 35 Operator Akimbo kills

Get 20 Operator kills with a weapon set to Burst Fire mode

Get 10 Operator Point Blank or Melee kills

Get 2 Operator kills with 1 magazine 3 times

Get 25 Operator kills shortly after sprinting

Get 20 Operator kills from behind

Get 10 close calls or Operator kills after death

Zombies

Get 150 kills with an Akimbo weapon

Get 150 kills with a weapon set to Burst Fire mode

Get 50 melee Mercenary kills

Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times

Get 25 Hellhound kills

Get 100 critical kills with an Assault Rifle

Get 125 kills with a Battle Rifle while having at least 4 active perks

How to unlock the JAK Lance in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, get 7 Operator kills or kill assists

In Warzone, complete 20 contracts

Another aftermarket part will go live on October 2, 2024. This is expected to be the penultimate week of challenges before the focus switches to Black Ops 6.