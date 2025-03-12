Roblox Will Soon Drop Key Privacy Feature

Online gaming as a whole has been, for the most part, a boon for the industry. Just on the technical level, it has allowed developers to patch up games over time, and it has allowed gamers to play with others without the need to be right next to them as they play. The flip side to that, though, is that online gaming has led to a sense of “Fearlessness” within certain players, and that can lead to various bad online “habits” that will lead to people getting hurt. Even games like Roblox aren’t immune to such actions, so a new feature by the team may help alleviate some fears on that front.

As you’ll see below, a new feature by the dev team is coming that’ll restrict who knows that you personally are online within the game. You can make it so absolutely no one sees you via your status or just those you’re personally following or call friends. Check out the tiers below:

Roblox will soon allow you to restrict who can see when you are online. pic.twitter.com/0YWu2lwTcq — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) March 11, 2025

One could argue that this feature should’ve been in Roblox already, especially given the various allegations surrounding it, but the term “better late than never” may apply here.

Regardless of how you feel about the timing, the fact that the game is adding this feature will bring peace of mind to many. The simple fact of the matter is that with a game like this, one that has hundreds of millions of players all over the world, it can be somewhat easy to “attract unwanted attention,” and as a result, be followed by someone that you don’t know. Depending on the person, they could try to initiate all manner of contact with you and even stalk you within the game and outside of it.

We know that sounds dark coming from a game like this, but trust us, it’s happened in the past. It’s one of the many things that many people don’t like about the title.

So, being able to restrict who sees your “online status” is a good thing, as it can ensure that only those you truly trust know you’re around, and you don’t have to worry about certain “Creepy Players” jumping in after they find out you’re online.

Plus, you could also just want to play the game by yourself with no distractions, even if they are “friendly distractions.” There’s nothing wrong with a little solitude while you play some mini-games.

Stay tuned for updates on when the feature will go live.