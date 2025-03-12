Roblox Item Marketplace Gets A New Feature

There are many reasons why people get into Roblox. The biggest reason is that it’s a gaming universe where there’s plenty to do, and you can create just about anything you want. If you can dream it up, there’s likely a way to make it happen. One of the other key ways to make some “fun” in the game is by making actual money. There are multiple ways to do that in the title, and one of the biggest ones is by creating and selling items. There’s a massive player ecosystem within the game that allows players to create various clothing items and then sell them to other players. It can be lucrative if you know how to work the marketplace and make good designs.

Today, the Roblox team revealed a new feature for the marketplace. Specifically, players now have the ability to schedule when an item you have goes live for players. They made a blog post about it, and here’s what they had to say:

“Starting today, you can now schedule when your avatar items go on sale and off sale. As we first announced 139 earlier this year, scheduling will allow creators to set up automated time-limited drops, making publishing and selling much easier. Previously, creators had to manually update item availability.”

This can be a handy feature for multiple reasons. First, it allows the creators more flexibility when creating things and when to put them out. Second, with scheduling, they can ensure that an item is out on a certain day, even if that person isn’t in the game itself, and thus wouldn’t be able to make the “publish” themselves. Finally, they can use the timing feature to ensure things are “limited” in some capacities, which could cause a surge in sales because players need to “get them now before they go off the market.”

You might think we’re overselling things a bit, but that’s honestly not the case here. The marketplace is easily one of the most popular features of the game. Gamers go nuts over new items and clothing they can buy because they want their avatars to look as unique as possible within the game. That’s one of the big reasons why many try to make money off the game because they know that demand is there should they make something cool.

With features like this being added, you can expect a surge in item creation, even if only for a limited time.