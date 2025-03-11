Roblox Is Putting Voice Chat Into Its “Party” System

Earlier today, we revealed that Roblox was bringing in “Experience Chat” to its console users so that they could chat with those on the phone, PC, or even VR. It’s a big deal because it opens up communication between players and helps make a better community experience. However, text chat is only one method of communication, and the dev team knows that. That’s why the team revealed on Twitter that a test run will happen this week with voice chat via the “Party” system. If you don’t recall that, it’s the system that allows friends to join together to play a single experience without having to leave the main game.

Six friends can be together in this system, and that makes it the perfect venue to test out voice chat. Testing will be limited at first, as the team needs to “work out the bugs” and ensure that certain things don’t go wrong. However, should things hold up, then we could be in line for a more open line of communication between players by the end of the year.

On the one hand, this is a huge deal for Roblox, as this adds yet another layer of immersion to the popular title and can help grow the player base by allowing them to talk to one another.

However, as you might expect, there are potential pitfalls that can happen with this down the line. Keeping it restricted to the “Party” system is a smart play because it ensures, at least for the moment, that the chat will only be between friends and people you “know” within the game. That limits the risk of abuse. However, should this be expanded beyond the party system, that’s when things can get rather complicated.

That’s why, in the tweet, it was mentioned that voice chat would be restricted to verified 18+-age players for now and then to 13+-age players later this year, should everything work out. You’ve undoubtedly heard all the reports and statements that the game is not the “safest place” for younger people due to those who “lurk” within the title to try and interact with them. That’s only one part of the problem, though. As other gaming communities will tell you, harassment among other players is common, especially when it comes to male players harassing female players in various ways.

That will be another hurdle for the dev team to clear when the time comes. Thus, this first test of voice chat will be very important.