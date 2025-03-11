Roblox Rolling Out “Experience Chat” on Consoles

Gamers love to communicate with one another. Sure, in the earliest days of gaming, that was only possible if you were playing right next to someone at an arcade machine or on your console at home. Now, though, technology has evolved to where all manner of voice chats have been provided. Or, in certain games like Roblox, you can do a text chat with other players to see how they’re all doing. For the many versions of the game, each has its own “level” of chatting, and on consoles, things were a bit limited for a time. However, the dev team has been working on that, and a major breakthrough has been made.

As you’ll read in the latest forum post, the dev team has gotten “Experience Chat” up and running on consoles, meaning that those playing on those systems can talk with others on mobile and PC devices about how things are going in the game:

“With this update, console users can seamlessly communicate with other users on mobile, web, desktop, and VR directly within your experience, making collaboration and social interaction easier than ever. Imagine a group of friends — some on their Xbox, others on mobile — teaming up in a thrilling 5v5 match in Rivals, all while staying connected in real time.”

Many of you who play Roblox will find that scenario intriguing, no doubt, and that’s what makes it such a good feature to have. Why just play games with friends when you can be chatting with them throughout the experience? Exactly.

“By enabling experience chat, you not only enhance communication within your experience but also potentially boost player engagement, fostering stronger communities across all devices. This milestone reinforces our commitment to offering a seamless experience across all supported devices. As we continue to roll out experience chat, it will be available to all console users by the end of March.

To be fair, there are risks with any kind of chat service, and the dev team admits that there are likely to be problems or those who abuse the feature, especially in ones where there are a bunch of people using the chat feature. As such, you’ll need to be mindful of what you do, and when you see something inappropriate happening, use the “Report Abuse” feature to let the dev team know that something has gone wrong.

Even still, having this chat feature on console is a boon to those who play the game there, as they won’t feel “left behind” in the communication cycle.