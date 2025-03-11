Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition Gets Official Trailer

There are plenty of “big events” in gaming that can get players excited. New content and DLC for existing titles, or simply the release of a new game, is enough to get some pumped for what’s coming. However, very few of those experiences feature millions upon millions of players fighting it out for a million dollars. That would be “unique,” right? Well, in Roblox’s The Hunt: Mega Edition, that “uniqueness” is taken to a whole new level, and we’re just days away from its arrival. The event that will shake this game’s universe starts on March 13th, and a trailer has been dropped to let you know exactly how intense it will be.

The trailer is as simple as you can get in certain ways. It highlights how this is a serious competition and that if you want to state you’re the “best of the best,” you need to “prove it.” Indeed, that is what you’ll have to do here, as the game puts players to the ultimate test by having them go across 25 games within the universe and attempt to win as many matches as they can, or at least come close to winning, to get the number of tokens needed to get to the Top 10.

Once you’re in the Top 10, you’ll be brought to the game’s HQ in real life and duke it out with the other nine so that you can attempt to get the grand prize of a million dollars. Yes, as in the No.1 player get the entire cash prize pool. It’s a big deal, and so if you really think you can win, you’ll literally have to prove it.

The Hunt: Mega Edition is coming. Play through 25 experiences, complete quests and rack up tokens to unlock exclusive UGC. The top 10 players will head to Roblox HQ for a live showdown—with $1M on the line. Ready to make history? pic.twitter.com/Q11ja338hr — Roblox (@Roblox) March 10, 2025

When it comes down to it, this is truly a skill competition, which is why many, including our own site, have been showing off the games that we know will be in the competition. After all, practice makes perfect, right? Any “leg up” against your competition could result in you getting to the Top 10 and even getting a true shot at the million dollars.

The good news is that the 13th isn’t here yet, so you still have time to practice and ensure that you’re as good as possible for what’s coming. Last year’s version of “The Hunt” had over 30 million people playing, so now imagine how much Roblox’s The Hunt: Mega Edition will have. Exactly, this will be anything but easy. Yet, if you believe in yourself, you might just have a shot at making this happen.