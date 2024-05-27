The New Lenovo Handheld Might Be Taking After The Nintendo Switch

The brand new announced Legion Go handheld is coming soon but the thing is, it seems to be taking a dangerous turn when it comes to how similar the controllers are to the Nintendo Switch controllers. Companies are trying their hands at these PC handheld devices after the success of companies like Valve and Asus Ally according to GameRant.

However, the new Legion Go by Lenovo is taking after some of the success of the design model of the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has a copyrighted controller called joy cons which are the detectable controllers that can be slide on and off the device or onto a control pad. This is interesting to see, especially since Nintendo has copyrighted the design, so it makes us wonder how it deters to not cause a problem. It definitely is a positive design considering the popularity of the Nintendo Switch.

Not only does Lenovo have a brand new handheld coming out, but also does Asus following up after a new Steam Deck released earlier this year with OLED screens, which had many going out and buying a brand new Steam Deck as well.

Do note that so far this is rumors and hasn’t been confirmed by the company yet. There are also rumors that there might be a Lite version of the console as well, kinda like the Nintendo Switch Lite which makes the console a lot more affordable for gamers to be able to purchase without spending as much money on the console.