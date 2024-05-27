Pokemon GO Has Announced The Theme For The Next Season

Pokemon GO is gearing up for their next season in with game meaning this one is coming to a end and a new one is about to begin. The new season is supposed to have a focus on the Ultra Beasts of the game, this was revealed in the post from the official Pokemon GO social media accounts just yesterday when they announced what the new season would be about.

The new season is going to be called Shared Skies and the trailer features many of the considered Ultra Beasts Pokemon such as Buzzwole, Kartana, Pheromosa, and Nihilego and players will also be able to discover what is called Ultra Wormholes opening up around the whole world in the game. Other that are a bit harder to get were also featured in the trailer as well like the Naganadel Pokemon and also the Legendary Mega Rayquaza as well which players fought to get last summer.

The new season of Pokemon GO will start on June 1, 2024 and will run to September 3, 2024, giving players a lot of time to be able to complete quests for the event and also get many of these Ultra Beasts Pokemon as well. Although, it doesn’t seem that any new Pokemon will be introduced in the new season, especially since a lot of these Pokemon are ones that were introduced in the Pokemon Sun and Moon area.

There is only a few days left to enjoy the season that is avaliable before then new one begins, so be sure to prepare for all the new exciting things, including raid passes to enjoy the new wormholes.