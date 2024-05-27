A New Overwatch Glitch Is Putting Players In Empty Lobbies

Overwatch 2 has been known to have some issues since its launch…first not being able to allow players into the game for hours due to them not expecting so many people to be on the wait list, to then many glitches, and then it being almost impossible to win due to the loss of a tank which made the game super hard for many to enjoy. However, there are still many players who saw past all these issues and continue to still play the game.

Recently, a Reddit user found a glitch that tops all over glitches…while playing with a group this player was placed into a lobby that was completely empty. The user goes on to share how nobody else was there and they continued to carry to payload by themselves to the checkpoints and completed the whole match by themselves with no one else around. They express how this glitch is both hilarious and also stupid. The user went on to also add they could still hear their friends playing in another match while they were still by themselves in this glitched lobby.

The glitches that come with video games are always keeping gamers on their toes, and this is one that just kinda adds a little laugh to the serious sweats of Overwatch 2 that a lot of players usually sign up for when they log on. Talk about getting a forced break while playing.

Overwatch 2 is avaliable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.