Dragon Age: The Veilguard Reveals 20 Minutes of Gameplay

Today, fans got their first look at the gameplay of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, along with bits and pieces of the title’s lore. While Sunday’s official reveal trailer was mocked by the community for its cartoony look, the gameplay seems to be solid and polished, with certain elements reminiscent of last decade’s Dragon Age: Inquisition.

See 20 minutes of gameplay below:

Players will be able to choose from six distinct origins: Shadow Dragon, Grey Warden, Antivan Crow, Lord of Fortune, Mourn Watch, or Veil Jumper. Many of these have appeared in previous installments, with Zevran, an Antivan Crow from Dragon Age: Origins, still a fan favorite.

“Solas, the Dread Wolf and Elven Trickster god of legend, wants to tear down the Veil that separates Thedas from the world of demons, restoring his people’s immortality and glory—even at the cost of countless lives.” the game’s story overview reads. “But his ritual goes awry, and his worst fears are realized, as two of his most ancient and powerful adversaries are released.

They seek only to finish what they started millennia ago – the complete and utter domination of our world. Rook’s journey to stop these two powerful deities will span across all of Thedas to bustling cities, lush tropics, boreal forests, fettered swamps and the deepest depths, but be wary of the evil forces along the way like the Dark Spawn, Venatori Cultists and Demons of the Fade.”

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S this fall.