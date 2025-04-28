Gameranx

Industry Insider Claims Xbox Has Three Controller Prototypes In The Works

Here’s what they reportedly offer players.

There is never any shortage of rumors and supposed leaks in the video game industry. However, a few notable industry insiders have a strong following, making some rumors spread online a little easier. For instance, one of those industry insiders who tends to have some solid traction is eXtas1s. According to one of his latest reports, three controllers are apparently being prototyped right now at Xbox.

Thanks to a Reddit post that translated the latest insider video, it looks like eXtas1s has noted that three prototype controllers are being worked on at Xbox. This includes the previously leaked Sebile controller. However, it looks like the controllers will slightly differ from each other. For starters, we have a new Xbox Elite 3 controller. This controller is said to have improved connections, adjustable triggers, and some haptic feedback.

Meanwhile, the second controller noted to be in the prototyping phase doesn’t have a name. This controller is said to feature an LED bar to indicate its status, improvements to Bluetooth connections, and improvements for those who want a more latency-free experience with the xCloud.

Finally, the third controller in the works is the one previously leaked. This is the Sebile controller, which focuses more on full haptic feedback. It’s also said to feature new vibrations to alert players of poor connection. Furthermore, the controller reportedly features a button that can switch between Bluetooth and cloud gaming.

These are just rumors right now. It’s been leaked in the past that Microsoft was working on a controller called the Sebile, which was said to feature haptic feedback. Of course, Microsoft has yet to unveil and fully confirm any of these controllers are coming to the marketplace. So, for now, we’ll have to wait and see what Xbox opts to do. That said, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Xbox keen on delivering its own unique controller as an answer to those who feel they are missing out on the PlayStation 5 DualSense experience.

