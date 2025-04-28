Roblox Releases Special Creator Series To Help Those Who Want To Build Items In-Game

As we’ve outlined many times before, the Roblox community is heavily based on the creations of literal creators. They go into the game and use its many systems to cultivate not just gaming experiences but whole worlds. Depending on who the creator is, you can get anything from an advanced FPS title to a game about financial literacy to a massive H&R Block. It’s all about what you want to put in this universe. However, it can be very daunting when you’re first in the game and attempting to figure everything out by yourself. So, the dev team has decided to help you out a bit.

In a new blog post, the Roblox team revealed a special video series starring creators Reverse_Polarity and Madison_Hatter2. They are two “UGC” icons who have been able to craft all manner of items and make some money from them, not to mention becoming extremely popular on the gaming service.

“This series of videos is geared towards anyone who’s never built anything in Roblox or for creators looking for extra guidance on how to succeed on the platform.”

Some of the videos in this series revolve around basic yet vital things like modeling the items themselves, putting on the proper texture to help them stand out and look good, learning how to use the marketplace to your advantage, and so on.

So, if you’re a creator who wants to try and “do things that only advanced creators can do,” you might want to give this video series a chance and see what you can learn from it. Just to be clear, watching these videos won’t instantly make you a master at item creation or the like, but it can put you on the right path. You’ll learn some insights from those who have done it before and then use that to your advantage.

Every little bit helps when it comes to item creation, especially when you consider that there are millions upon millions of people on this platform trying to make their own stuff and have it do well.

To that end, the dev team has been implementing various features and quality-of-life updates to help the creators who are already on the site, and they’re getting ready to drop a special new AI modeling program to help creators come up with the items of their dreams without having to work incredibly hard to model and texture them like before.