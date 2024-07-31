MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Cataclysm

MW3 and Warzone Season 5 is in full swing and a new Conversion Kit for the RPK has landed in the form of the JAK Cataclysm.

Before you can use the aftermarket part, you must unlock it. This can be done by completing any five of the Week 2 challenges that are listed, below.

How to unlock the JAK Cataclysm in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 35 Operator kills while Aiming Down Sights

Get 25 Operator kills with any Scope equipped to a weapon

Get 2 Operator kills with 1 Magazine 10 times

Get 5 Operator kills while holding your breath with a Sniper Rifle

Get 20 Operator kills with a Silenced Assault Rifle

Get 15 Operator headshot kills with Marksman Rifles or Sniper Rifles

Get 15 Operator kills with a Light Machine Gun equipped with 5 attachments

Zombies

Get 300 kills while Aiming Down Sights

Get 150 kills with a Scoped Weapon

Get 300 kills with a Pack-A-Punched Light Machine Gun

Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times with a Sniper Rifle

Get 100 kills with a Suppressed Assault Rifle

Get 200 Critical kills with Marksman Rifles or Sniper Rifles

Get 75 kills with a Light Machine Gun using 5 attachments

How to unlock the JAK Cataclysm in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, get 7 Operator kills or kill assists with a Recommended Weapon

In Warzone, complete 20 Contracts

Another reward will be available to unlock when the Week 3 challenges roll out on August 7, 2024.