Modern Warfare 3: Paintball Mode Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 5 has arrived with a lot of new content for fans to dive into. Throughout MW3’s lifecycle, the game has seen a variety of interesting and unique game modes which take players away from traditional combat. One of those modes goes by the name of Paintball and we have all the details you need to know before it makes its debut in MW3.

This isn’t the first time paintballing has featured in Call of Duty. Back in Black Ops Cold War in 2020, the iconic Rush map from Black Ops 2 made its return. The map which takes place on a paintball course saw multicolored paint splatters fly from weapons, decorating enemies and surfaces.

MW3 gets a colorful twist

The Paintball mode will take place on small maps and the modes you can expect to play include Capture the Flag and Kill Confirmed. As the name suggests, all bullet impact will be replaced with paint splatters, as if your weapon is loaded with paintballs.

In the Paintball playlist, all Operators will experience increased movement abilities, while every weapon will be a one-shot kill. This means you’ll have to make use of various points of cover around the map as you pick off enemies in this high intensity mode.

A specific release date for when the Paintball mode will hit MW3 hasn’t yet been revealed. Activision has indicated that it will roll out sometime during the mid-season which is around a month away.

While we wait, Season 5 already offers an array of game modes that keep MW3 multiplayer feeling fresh. The CoD Warrior playlist focuses on mini games, while Slam Deathmatch is preparing to bring WWE finishing moves to the battlefield.