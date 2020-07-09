Animal Crossing: New Horizons – All The Sea Creatures You Can Display | Summer Update Guide

Image Source: [1]

There’s a hidden bonus waiting for players in Animal Crossing: New Horizons — you can do more than just collect sea critters, now you can display some of them like pets! Well, they’re more like pose-able dinosaur bones, but some of the creatures you collect from the ocean don’t appear in plastic bags or containers. They can be placed outside or in your room, and some of them are absolutely terrifying; I mean, look at that Spider Crab.

The new Summer Update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is packed with surprises, including a visit by Pascal, a scallop-loving otter that will trade you exclusive recipes. Learn all about Pascal here, and if you’re looking for help getting your sea legs on, we’ve got a wetsuit guide here.

Most bugs and fish you capture can’t be displayed in-game. When you drop them, they’re just in little containers or plastic bags. You can’t really use them to decorate — if you want to see them, you’ll need to give them to Blathers where he’ll set them free in the museum.

But, a few rare sea creatures in the Summer Update can be displayed. If you drop certain items, they’ll appear on the ground or in your home. They’re really rare, so we went on a hunt to find all the display-able sea creatures possible. These are all creatures you’ll only find by diving for creatures in the ocean around your island.

All The Sea Creatures You Can Display Spider Crab Sea Turtle Horseshoe Crab Seaweed



And that’s all the objects we’ve found so far. Seaweed is a nice way to add ambience to your underwater mermaid rooms, while the Horseshoe Crab is a fun friend to place on your beach — or place in a shallow petting zoo! The Sea Turtle is my personal favorite so far. He’s a happy little turtle guy, who doesn’t love that? The Spider Crab is a nightmare. I love him and I hate him.

Here’s hoping players will find even more sea creatures that can be displayed. For now, this seems like everything available! We’ll update this list with any other discoveries.