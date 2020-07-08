Nintendo Releases Detailed Inside Look at Paper Mario: The Origami King

Nintendo has released an inside look at one of their highly anticipated titles of 2020 — Paper Mario: The Origami King. The new gameplay session gives players an in-depth look at the Nintendo Switch exclusive, which looks pretty amazing.

If you’re a fan of the Paper Mario franchise, the latest installment seems to be upping the antics. The latest video gives a detailed look at the game, so you can expect to learn about the combat, world, and more in the video.

Check out a closer look at Paper Mario: The Origami King down below:

Take a first look at all of the fun characters and exciting discoveries in Paper Mario: The Origami King! Our 2-dimensional hero begins his adventure on 7/17!

In related news, Nintendo has been detailing Paper Mario: The Origami King since its release date is rapidly approaching. The publisher recently released another trailer for the game, which gives us a glimpse inside into the various open-world sections Paper Mario will explore. Learn more about the previously released Paper Mario trailer right here!

Paper Mario: The Origami King is set to release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch later this month on July 17th. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube