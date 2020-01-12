Pokémon GO: How To Catch All The New Unova Pokémon | 2020 Update Guide

The developers of Pokémon GO, Niantic, just added a whole bunch of new Gen 5 Pokémon to their premier Augmented Reality mobile game. These new Pokémon are popping up all over the world, and there’s a variety of ways to add them to your Pokedex — some appear in the Wild, others hatch from eggs, while the rarest appear in raids.

The January 2020 update also includes a handy new feature from the main series of games — trade evolutions! Certain Pokémon can now evolve when traded back-and-forth between players. If you’ve already traded these Pokémon once before, then you’ll be able to evolve them instantly at no candy cost. Below, I’ll list all the new Pokémon you can find in-game, and which Pokémon you can evolve for free with the new trade evolution feature.

Gen 5 & Trade Evolution Pokémon | 1/20 Update

The January, 2020 update for Pokémon GO is one of the biggest in a long time. This surprise update includes a load of new Unova Pokémon, and even adds a new evolution method — Trade Evolution.

New Unova Pokémon – How To Catch ‘Em All

The new Unova region Pokémon appear in every aspect of the game — you’ll find them from eggs, in the wild, or in raids. Certain Unova Pokémon will only appear in specific locations around the globe, too!

Wild Gen 5 Pokemon Roggenrola Tympole Dwebble Trubbish Karrablast Joltik Shelmet



The next Pokémon on our list can only be found by hatching eggs.

Gen 5 Egg Pokémon 2km Eggs : Dwebble, Venipede 5km Eggs : Trubbish, Roggenrola, Karrablast, Tympole, Shelmet, Joltik 10km Eggs : Axew, Archen, Timburr, Tirtouga



One Pokémon that can spawn in 10km Eggs can also appear in raids.

Gen 5 Raid Pokemon 1-Star Raids : Timburr



Finally, there are a bunch of Pokémon that will only appear in specific locations around the globe. You’ll need to physically visit these regions to find these rare Pokémon — but there might be other ways to acquire them.

Gen 5 Region Specific Pokemon Eastern-Hemisphere : Basculin (Red-Striped) Western-Hemisphere : Basculin (Blue-Striped) North America, South America, Africa : Throh Europe, Asia, Australia : Sawk Southern US, Mexico, Central America, Caribbean, South America : Maractus Egypt, Greece : Sigilyph



New Trade Evolution Pokemon

Trade Evolution Pokémon are Pokémon that evolve when traded. Trade with another player, and the following Pokémon will evolve — listed below are just some of the Pokemon you can evolve by trading.

Kadabra

Machoke

Haunter

Graveler

Boldore

Gurdurr

Shelmet

Karrablast

And more!

