Metacritic Details the Best Games of 2019 as Well as the Best Games of the Decade Which was All Voted by Fans

The year has come to a close and in addition the decade. There’s not many times a decade closes, so when one does, there’s usually a lot of reminiscing happening.

The past year was amazing for games, but the past decade was even better. Thanks to Metacritic, we got a couple of new lists that detail some of the best games of the year. As voted by the fans, we got a list dedicated for the best games of 2019 as well as the past decade.

I will quickly go through the top three of each list which includes Resident Evil 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Death Stranding for the top three f 2019. For the past decade, the top three include The Last of Us, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Make sure to check out both list in full detail down below:

We don’t collect critic top-10 lists for videogames, but we did rank the year’s best-reviewed games. Our users’ #1 choice below, Resident Evil 2, was indeed 2019’s best-reviewed new game, while #2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, was also second with critics among new titles. Our users definitely liked Death Stranding better than reviewers did, however; that PS4 exclusive was just the 30th-highest-scoring release for Sony’s console last year.

In related news, PlayStation has taken to Twitter this morning to reveal the top 10 games of the decade as voted by the fans. The list included some great games, but the number one spot is once again awarded to The Last of Us. If you want to check out the full list of voted winners of the past decade, click here!

2010-2019 was a strong decade filled with wonderful titles across all platforms. If the upcoming decade is as good as the last we’re in good shape. But I’m curious, what was your favorite games of the decade? Let us know in the comments below!

