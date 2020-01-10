PlayStation Reveals the Top 10 Games of the Decade as Voted by the Fans

PlayStation has taken to Twitter this morning to reveal the top 10 games of the decade as voted by the fans, and now with the list revealed, it’s time to check out what stood out from the crowd.

There has been plenty of great amazing games this past decade, but there’s always a couple that stand out from the crowd. PlayStation asked, and the vans voted, we now have a list of 10 (20 on the PS Blog) of winners. I’ll just note the three top winners at first, second and third place and you can check the rest our for yourself.

Coming in at third place is CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Second Place is Santa Monica’s epic revival of God of War. And of course coming in at first place is Naughty Dog’s epic story of The Last of Us. All three of these games deserve to be game of the decade, but there can only be one. If you’re interested in check out the full list, check out the link down below!

Check out the official thread of winners down below:

The votes are in! Stay tuned all morning as we reveal the top 10 Games of the Decade, as voted by you.



Last chance to guess who took the top spot… pic.twitter.com/nIYmDCcoEm — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 10, 2020

2010-2019 was a strong decade filled with wonderful titles across all platforms. If the upcoming decade is as good as the last we’re in good shape. But I’m curious, what was your favorite games of the decade? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter