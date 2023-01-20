Overtake Original Anime Series Trailer and Key Visual Revealed

The first trailer and key visual were revealed on Friday as part of the Overtake! original anime series announcement. The upcoming series is a collab project by Kadokawa and Troyca, but no release date has been announced. The main staff and cast were also revealed as part of the announcement on the official site for the series which you can also check out below.

Overtake! Anime Cast

Anan Furuya will voice the role of Haruka Asahina. The role will be Furuya’s first main role as a voice actor but has some experience in side roles such as Teru Nagato from Futsal Boys!!!!! and Osh from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. His role as Haruka Asahina is described as follows: an F4 driver with Komaki Motors who is a quiet high school student. He stubbornly remarks, “I don’t need any support,” and he earnestly moves forward to achieve his dream of standing on the podium. He lodges at the Komaki household and has a part-time job delivering newspapers.

Haruka Asahina (CV: Anan Furuya)

Katsuyuki Konishi will voice the role of Kouya Madoka. Unlike his co-star, Konishi has a long history of experience with plenty of big roles. He played Kamina from Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Tatsumi Oga from Beezlebub, and most recently Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer. Roles he’s currently voicing now include Balam from Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, Juubee Aryuu from Blue Lock, and Rei from Urusei Yatsura (2022). He will also be the voice of the main character Hercules in the upcoming season of Record of Ragnarok. His character of Madoka for Overtake! is described as follows: a freelance photographer who was once recognized as a valuable photojournalist, but due to a certain weakness as a professional, he is now in a slump. He gets an unexpected chance to report on a story, and he meets the F4 racer Haruka.

Kouya Madoka (CV: Katsuyuki Konishi)

Staff

Director : Ei Aoki (Fate/Zero, Aldnoah.Zero)

: Ei Aoki (Fate/Zero, Aldnoah.Zero) Series Composition : Ayumi Sekine (IDOLiSH7, Aldnoah.Zero)

: Ayumi Sekine (IDOLiSH7, Aldnoah.Zero) Character Design : Masako Matsumoto (Aldnoah.Zero)

: Masako Matsumoto (Aldnoah.Zero) Original Character Design : Takako Shimura (Aldnoah.Zero)

: Takako Shimura (Aldnoah.Zero) Supervisor: Katsuhiko Takayama (Aldnoah.Zero, The World’s Finest Assassin)

Koya Madoka, a professional photographer, witnesses the driving of the young Haruka Asahina during a race he attends for his job. After seeing him drive, Koya begins feeling excitement he hasn’t felt in a long time. He decides to support Haruka with a small Komaki Motors team to make his dreams come true. Despite being different people in different stages of life, their stories soon intertwine. (Synopsis via Anime Corner News)

No release date for the Overtake anime series has been revealed yet.

Source: Official Twitter