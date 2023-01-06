Pokémon GO: Everything To Know About The Twinkling Fantasy Event

The new year has begun which means a whole batch of new events is coming our way in Pokémon GO this year. This year, January is going strong by doing an event called Twinkling Fantasy which is where the game is shifting its focus to Dragon and Fairy Pokemon Types for the time of the event. The event goes from January 10 at 8 am all the way until January 16 at 10 pm.

There are many usual Raid Battles and Egg exclusives as always, and the event will see the debut of Mega Salamence and Shiny Dedenne in the game. There are also some new Event Bonuses and Featured Attacks that can be used across the week, so we are going to be breaking down everything as best we can so you are prepared for the event.

Pokémon GO Twinkling Fantasy Event

Wild Encounters

(* Means Shiny available)

Bagon*

Clefable

Clefairy*

Dedenne*

Deino*

Dratini*

Goomy

Jigglypuff*

Marill*

Noibat*

Ralts*

Togetic*

Vibrava

Collection Challenge

During the Twinkling Fantasy event, a whole new Collection Challenge will become available. If you complete this challenge, you will earn a variety of rewards, including 50 Salamence Mega Energy, a Charged TM, and a fast TM.

Field Research Encounters

Completing Field Research Tasks during the event will grant you encounters with the following Pokémon:

(* Means Shiny available)

Bagon*

Clefairy*

Dedenne*

Dratini*

Goomy



Raids

The Twinkling Fantasy Event will be bringing with it a whole new roster of Raids divided as usual, between One-Star, Three-Star, and Five-Star Mega categories…you will be able to encounter the Pokemon listed below in each of them, all of them having a shiny variant.

One-Star Raids

Axew

Deino

Jigglypuff

Marill

Three-Star Raids

Dedenne

Druddigon

Mawile

Five-Star Raids

Zekrom

Mega Raids

Mega Salamence

Featured Attacks

Any Zekrom caught between January 10 at 10 am and 18 January at 10 am whatever your local time is, will be able to know the featured attack Fusion Bolt. This is a Electriv-Type move that will grant you over 90 power during Trainer Battles and alsoo 140 power during Gym Battles or Raids.

Event Bonuses

Below are the event bonuses for the Twinkling Fantasy event:

2× XP to help catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws.

Extra Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws.

An increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to get Candy XL for cataching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws.

We hope all the Pokémon GO trainers are excited for this event and that this guide finds you help during it to be the best you can be! Happy Pokemon Battling!