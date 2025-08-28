Square Enix Confirms: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Runs On The Switch 2 At 30 FPS

It’s not the number of frames, it’s about how you use them.

Square Enix has made a surprising proclamation about Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the Switch 2.

They made this tweet today:

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches this winter on Nintendo Switch 2, running at a stable 30 frames per second offering smooth performance and crisp visuals.

There was some rumors or speculation that the game could be running at 40 FPS or 60 FPS. As best as we can tell, this came from a quote irresponsibly taken out of context.

The Earlier “Rumor” About The Intergrade’s Framerate

NintendoLife contributor Felix Sanchez played the Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade at Gamescom last week.

We’ll quote Felix’s comments in his video preview:

Yeah, I got 15 minutes with the game. So not like a whole lot, but it was enough to get an overall impression of how the game ran and what you also have footage to show for it.

And as you can see on when you’re editing this, you don’t know this yet. Watch this. It runs really good. Like insane. I was really impressed.

It’s 60 frames per second. Really smooth. Uh the cutscenes look incredible. Like it’s just there is like a bit fuzzy around the hair like um cloud. I don’t know what was going on there.

Yes, This “Rumor” Was Already Cleared Up

When his co-host asked if Square Enix confirmed if it was 60 FPS, he said this:

I’m like it felt like 60. It felt super smooth. You’ll see in the in the footage. It just looks really great.

After that, Felix shared a pinned comment in the same video:

Many apologies for the mistake I made in this video, I genuinely believed the game was running at 60fps.

Having looked over the gameplay though, it appears to be a locked 30fps, which Square Enix have just confirmed it is. (Maybe it just felt like 60fps having come from the Elden Ring Booth).

All in all, the game runs super smooth and feels GREAT to play on switch 2! – Felix

[This comment has been edited for further clarity]

To be clear, even in the same video, Felix clarified that he wasn’t 100 % certain that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade ran at 60 FPS. But he said it felt like it was 60 FPS.

This is a perfectly reasonable calibration of these statements to avoid spreading misinformation. However, it then depends on the people who reshare these statements if they relay these messages accurately.

Are We Not Hyped?

This controversy is taking away from what should be exciting news. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a 30 FPS game that looks 60 FPS to the untrained eye. We don’t know what Square Enix has done to achieve this. But like Capcom on Street Fighter 6, they may have used Nvidia’s bag of tricks to achieve effects unique to the Switch 2.

Much like with Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, we should hold some level of scrutiny on claims of performance on Switch 2 games. But that doesn’t mean treating every source as either an angel or a devil. It should still be possible to hold sources to reasonable standards, and remembering that these are still real people.

Ultimately, we are looking forward to Square Enix to share more about this game – especially the technical things that they did on the Switch 2.