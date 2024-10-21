Switch Online Playtest Software Is Leaked To Be A New Online Multiplayer Game

As many have expected, some users have dared to reveal details about the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program.

As shared on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit by user KevinBelmont, multiple users are sharing screens and even video of the website that explains the program. We won’t share any of these images and we will not quote anything directly. With that in mind, we’ll share what has been revealed below.

The playtest is for a new online multiplayer game, where players work with each other to build a planet. Gameplay elements include farming resources, building items, fighting enemies, and interacting with other players. The planet is segmented into blocks and players can complete development of a planet block.

A major gameplay element is the Beacon. Each player owns a Beacon, which can heal players in an AOE, and also help in developing a planet block. You can increase the AOE by placing the Beacon in a higher location.

Players can only move their own Beacons, and only the owners can make or move items in its AOE. Players can freely work together outside of their Beacon AOEs.

There is also a Development Positioning System, that allows you to see the planet’s status, as well as locate other players. You can also use this to find an warp to your Beacon.

There is also a location separate from the planet called the Dev Core. The Dev Core functions as a social hub, and it is also where you can level up and get items to use.

There are upgrade systems using Dev Point and Connex Points. Players earn Dev Points by developing the planet, and they can use them to level up their character. Players earn Connex Points by interacting with each other, and they unlock community features.

Even this early, players can make user generated content. But before they’re allowed to do so, they have to pass a test, and this looks like a filter to block bad actors. Subsequently players can already report bad behavior and content in the playtest.

To sum up, this looks like Nintendo making their own Minecraft or Roblox. And the finer details in this playtest seem to indicate that Nintendo has carefully planned for their game to be a truly safe experience, unlike some Minecraft servers, and especially unlike Roblox.

We’re sure you can form your own opinions on this idea from here, but we’ll point out one last thing. Nintendo may be planning this as a cross-generation game between the Switch and Switch 2. And if that’s the case, they may have come up with something that will keep gamers buying Switch consoles after the Switch 2 launches.

There’s a lot more that can be said, but we would be speculating on a game that hasn’t been finalized and isn’t guaranteed to be released. Nintendo knew that some of this would leak out, so you know they’re paying attention to what gamers are going to be saying about it this early on.