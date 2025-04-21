The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Edition File Size Leaked

There is no shortage of rumors and leaks in the video game industry. For instance, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was the latest IP to be swarmed with rumors and supposed leak posts. We’ve seen a nonstop onslaught of reports about this game with its supposed remastered release. Fortunately, those rumors seem to have been true.

Earlier today, Bethesda officially confirmed the game with a stream set to take place tomorrow. So, those of you hopeful that the game will get shadow-dropped into the marketplace today are out of luck. However, at the very least, we know that the game is coming, with the stream set to take place tomorrow. Hopefully, that stream also confirms that the game is coming soon, if not tomorrow.

However, while we are still waiting for a proper reveal with a trailer and some insights into the game, a new leak might help showcase the file size. Thanks to Gamerant, we’re finding out that a leak came from X0XLEAK on X, who shared a Steam datamine that reveals a listing for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered that will take up 120.94 GB of storage space.

So, you might want to ensure your consoles and PCs have enough storage space to enjoy this game. Previous rumors suggested that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion would also come packed with all the DLC that was originally released for the game. That might have some players taking quite a bit of time to go through the game, but we’ll have to wait for official word to come out.

Again, while we are left with a lot of reports, rumors, and supposed leaks, it won’t be long before we can make them official. Tomorrow’s stream will clear the air and highlight everything we’ve been wondering about with this game.