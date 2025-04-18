Rumor: The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remake Will Include All The DLC

It would certainly be poetic for the game that started DLC as an industry practice to just add it into the game.

Lord Cognito shared a huge rumor about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake.

As reported by Insider Gaming, Lord Cognito said this in the latest episode of the Defining Duke podcast:

“I heard from a very good authority that all DLC is going to be included. I will stand on this one. All the DLCs will be included; you’re getting horse armor, Shivering [Isles], all that.”

Rumors about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake have been going around for years. At this point, the game is now all but officially confirmed. After screenshots of the game leaked, Xbox Support seemingly unintentionally confirmed its release date.

We will point out here that since Microsoft and Xbox are openly using technology they’ve acquired from OpenAI, Xbox Support may have used generative AI to provide this answer. If that’s the case, then Microsoft’s systems may have unintentionally reshared the rumor back and reported it as fact.

While The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is famous on its own merits as one of the most influential games of all time, there is one particular aspect to it that makes it even more important than the average Bethesda game.

Nearly twenty years ago, Bethesda launched a sea change in the industry by introducing Horse Armor on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. If it doesn’t technically count as the first DLC ever made, it is still effectively the start of DLC in video games. Bruce Nesmith, who helped design the DLC, has gone on record that he regrets its invention and his role in changing the industry.

So for those gamers who were not old enough to play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion back in the day, there’s an extra layer of meaning to this rumor that all DLC will be free. This will be the first time that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has ever been remastered

Many, if not all of the games contemporary with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have experienced remakes or rereleases, or have simply been made available in some form in the last two decades. That includes the likes of Half-Life 2: Episode One, Dead Rising, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Bully, Gears Of War, and Hitman: Blood Money.

Of course, gamers would be disappointed and possibly even be upset if these DLC were to still be sold separately for this remake instead of being bundled in. We don’t think Bethesda will disappoint their fans knowing this already, but we’ll see if this announcement pushes through next week.