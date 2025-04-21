The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Stream Officially Announced

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has been making headlines these past few weeks. It all started with the FTC leak, which showcased Microsoft’s interest in bringing a remastered edition or remake to the marketplace. Since then, it has been a game that has popped up from time to time. But rumors suggesting that this new release would be shadow-dropped made things a little more exciting lately.

Everyone was tuning in to see just when the game would land in the marketplace. It’s not often we see games shadow dropped into the market, and with as big of a franchise as The Elder Scrolls is, this could easily take over the web for a little while. That might have been the move Microsoft was banking on that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion would take over social media platforms and content creators as a big notable RPG release drops with no marketing materials to help back it up.

Well, it looks like the developers are ready to officially announce the game. Players interested in checking this game out for the first time or experiencing it again can do so soon. An official X post from Bethesda highlighted that tomorrow, we’ll get a stream showcasing the game and, perhaps, confirmation that it will be available this week.

The X post pointed out that tomorrow, April 22, 2025, we’ll get a stream on both the official Bethesda YouTube and Twitch accounts. Unfortunately, at the time of writing this, we’re not sure what is planned to be showcased and how long the stream will last. Still, Bethesda is ready to pull back the veil and showcase the leaked remastered edition everyone has been discussing.

For now, you’ll want to tune into the stream when it happens live, starting at 11 AM ET. You can also find the stream in the video we have embedded below.