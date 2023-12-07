Assassin’s Creed Mirage New Game Plus Mode Arrives Next Week

Assassin’s Creed fans had a new installment this year. Although, the game itself was quite a bit shorter than some of the previous RPG releases for the franchise. However, if you enjoyed the classic style of the game franchise, then this installment would have been more than welcomed. We traded in those big open-world experiences with endless quests for a game focused more on the IP’s roots. Now, if you did finish the game and are looking for a reason to step back into this game, then Ubisoft is giving you one next week.

We knew for a little while now that Ubisoft was going to be bringing out a New Game Plus mode to Assassin’s Creed Mirage. However, it was only stated that we would receive this new game mode sometime in December. While we still don’t have a specific release date quite yet, Ubisoft took to their X social media account for the Assassin’s Creed franchise to confirm its coming. This New Game Plus mode will be arriving next week, allowing players to go through the game all over again without sacrificing their progression.

Hello Assassins!



New Game + for Assassin's Creed Mirage is coming next week! Dive back into Basim's journey with your current progression and new rewards.



The team is still working on the permadeath mode, which is expected to release in an update early 2024.

If you’re unfamiliar with New Game Plus mode, it’s essentially allowing players to replay the campaign. Several games add this feature after you finish the campaign. But rather than starting from scratch, players would be allowed to keep several of their abilities and gear unlocked from their first playthrough of the campaign. Likewise, there are typically stronger enemies in the game to give players a challenge when restarting their journey.

When it was initially unveiled that a New Game Plus mode would arrive on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it was also confirmed that there would be a permadeath option. This would be available across all difficulties to give players a real challenge when going through the game. Unfortunately, it looks like the permadeath option is not ready quite yet, and it will be released sometime in early 2024. So we’ll have to continue keeping an eye out for that update.

Regardless, if you haven’t played Assassin’s Creed Mirage quite yet, the game was released earlier in October of this year. Players can pick up a copy for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform. If you would like more insight into the game, check out our Before You Buy video coverage of the title embedded below.