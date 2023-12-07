Xbox Is Featuring A Super Saver Sale Right Now

Video games are not cheap. I’m sure we don’t have to tell you that! But new video game releases are fetching a higher price than what we saw in last-generation console platforms. Before this generation, we saw the standard for a new AAA game would cost players $59.99. However, now it’s been bumped up to $69.99. So, knowing what games to pick up at launch and which to hold off on is crucial for our bank accounts. As a result, you might be keen on holding off for several games until they are dropped to a more comfortable price of entry. Fortunately, a new sale is going on right now over at Xbox that might help save you a bit more money.

We’re moving into the holiday season, and that means holiday breaks. Get ready to knock off your work boots or head to classes. This extra free time will allow you to make some room for those backlog titles that you might not have gotten around to playing this year. Of course, with that said, if you are in need of something new to play, then get ready for the Xbox Super Saver Sale. This sale is going on right now, where you can save up to 75% off select video game titles. We don’t know just how long this sale will be going on, so you don’t want to wait too long before checking out the different discounts.

Xbox Super Saver Sale Highlights

Gotham Knights $13.99

Far Cry Anthology Bundle $37.49

Planet Coaster: Console Edition $12.49

Scars Above $9.99

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 $9.99

11-11 Memories Retold $4.99

Agents of Mayhem $2.99

Agony $2.99

Alien Isolation – The Collection $12.49

Back 4 Blood $8.99

Bayonetta $6.24

Crackdown 3 $7.49

D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die $3.74

Dragon Ball Xenoverse $5.99

Elex $9.99

Gravel $1.99

Injustice 2 $3.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War $4.99

Mortal Kombat 11 $4.99

Overcooked! 2 $6.24

That’s just a small highlight of the different games being offered at a discount right now. You’ll want to check out the full Super Saver Sale page right here to see everything. Hopefully, if you’re looking for something new to enjoy, this sale will help tie you over until that next major release comes out. Likewise, we’ll probably see even more sales pick up as we get closer to the holidays and New Year’s. But for now, this is one sale that is worth looking through.