32 Best Historical Games That Will Give You A HISTORY LESSON

We all love a good historical game, don’t we? Games that are both educational and entertaining in equal measure. Of course, there’s a LOT of them out there and they can be incredibly difficult to sift through, so we’ve taken it upon ourselves to narrow them down to 30 games.

#32 Stronghold: Definitive Edition

Platform: PC

Release Date: November 07, 2023

You might not remember this title in its original form, depending on your age. But we assure you, it’s a big strategy game from generations gone by, and Stronghold: Definitive Edition will allow players to dig deep into the world of creation to make something special.

In this case, you’ll be a part of medieval England and attempt to retake a kingdom by taking out those who have rebelled against it!

Alongside incredible battles, you’ll need to rebuild the kingdom to be as special as it was! Do you have what it takes to deliver justice and rebuild what was lost? You’re about to find out!

#31 Six Days in Fallujah

Platform: PC

Release Date: June 22, 2023 (early access)

Some war games offer a small glimpse into what things were like during the heat of battle. It’s a dark time for those involved, and in Six Days in Fallujah, we’re looking at a realistic take on one of the more tense battles during the war in Iraq. More specifically, we’re getting accounts from soldiers present during The Second Battle of Fallujah. This battle took place in 2004 when Al Qaeda seized control of Fallujah, a city now home to its local residents’ brutal conditions. American and British forces worked together for six days as they fought to free Fallujah. Players can expect a tactical FPS experience with online co-op if they wish to play with friends. However, this is an early access title, so the full gameplay experience is still being developed.

#30 The Assassins Creed Series

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: X360, XBO, X/S, PS3, PS4, PS5, PC

Look, sure, Assassins Creed isn’t exactly historically accurate. But it is historically a lot of fun, and that’s what counts for games like these. You can go from Italy to London to Egypt to Greece to basically anywhere, there’s so many games in the series and all of them are at least pretty passable. The question is: What kind of assassin do you really want to be? Personally, I sees myself as quite the pirate.

#29 Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS5, PC, Xbox One

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is a turn-based strategy 4X game that’ll take you through our history and beyond it. As you build up your empire through the Ancient Era, the Classical Era, the Medieval Era, the Renaissance Era, The Industrial Era, The Modern Era, The Atomic Era, The Information Era and The Future Era, you’ll learn a lot about survival and the best way to live in various timeframes of our studious history.

#28 Sid Meier’s Civilization V

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: PC

Sid Meier’s Civilization V is a turn-based strategy 4X game that’ll take you through our history and beyond it. As you build up your empire through the Ancient Era, the Classical Era, the Medieval Era, the Renaissance Era, The Industrial Era, The Modern Era, The Atomic Era, The Information Era, you’ll learn a lot about survival and the best way to live in various timeframes of our history, with the Information Era and The Atomic Era added through the Civilization V: Gods & Kings expansion pack!

#27 Call Of Duty: World At War

Developer: Treyarch

Publisher Activision-Blizzard

Platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DS

Call Of Duty: World At War is a hell of an old game, that much is true. But it’s also an extremely fun and educational game (in a weird way). You travel through World War II and see the horrors of the war for yourself, learning how harsh it was back in the 1940’s and how incredible, insanely difficult it was for anybody to stay sane during one of the most horrific events in world history, even to this day.

#26 Call Of Duty: World War II

Developer: Sledgehammer Games

Publisher: Activision-Blizzard

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Call Of Duty: World War 2 does much the same as Call Of Duty: World Of War, but with a more modern flavour. It’s also an fun and educational game (in a weird way). You travel through World War II and see the horrors of the war for yourself, learning how harsh it was back in the 1940’s and how incredible, insanely difficult it was for anybody to stay sane during one of the most horrific events in world history, even to this day. Yes, if that sounds familiar to you that’s because it’s the exact same time setting as Call Of Duty: World At War.

#25 Battlefield 1

Developer: DICE

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Battlefield 1 may not be the most recent release in the Battlefield series, and It’s not really the most loved of the series either, but it is a game still worth playing. Whereas the previous game in the series, Battlefield Hardline, tended closer to the modern and allowed you to play either as a police officer or as a criminal, Battlefield 1 takes places in World War 1, telling the lesser told story of troops through The Great War.

#24 Sniper Elite 4

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Platforms: PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series S, PC

Hitler! Has only got one ball! And with this game you can make it true! Blast it off with a rifle and put the other in the Albert Hall! Sniper Elite 4 takes the traditional gameplay loop of the Sniper Elite franchise and refines it to a tee, allowing you to view your gruesome shoots in slow motion x-ray vision a la Mortal Kombat.

#23 Wolfenstein: The New Order

Developer: MachineGames

Published: Bethesda

Platforms: PS3, PS4, PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Sure, maybe it’s a stretch to call Wolfenstein: The New Order a historical game. After all, it’s set in an alternative universe where the Nazi’s won World War 2, took over America and made it submit to their will. It’s your job as B.J Blazkowicz, a man who woke up from a coma, to fight the evil plaguing your country and punch a few Nazi’s in the face along the way.

#22 Ryse: Son Of Rome

Developer: Crytek

Publisher: Microsoft

Platforms: Xbox One, PC

Ryse: Son Of Rome was a launch title for the Xbox One all the way back in 2013, showcasing the capabilities of the new era of the console. While it might not be as technically impressive these days, it’s still a pretty fun game in which you play as Roman centurion Marius Titus fighting his way up the Roman Legion and discovering a deep conspiracy within the Roman army.

#21 L.A Noire

Developer: Team Bondi

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Platforms: Switch, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC

L.A Noire is an underrated as hell game, one that people tend to not talk about when discussing Rockstar published games. It falls under the radar when compared directly to Red Dead Redemption and Max Payne 3, but it’s a really incredible detective story set in the 40’s in which you get to look at facial ticks and traits and work out what exactly is going on in multiple different crimes.

#20 Total War: Medieval II- Definitive Edition

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC

The Total War games are games with a lot of history, no pun intended. Each game in the series focuses on a specific period of time (in this case, the medieval era) and allows you to create your own army of soldiers that will fight in any of your battles. You see, here you can get a ton of knights to come to blows with each other and fight your fights for you. Will you be a benevolent general? Or will you be a ruthless dictator, avowed to destroy your armies?

#19 Total War: Three Kingdoms

Developers: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC

The Total War games are games with a lot of history, no pun intended. Each game in the series focuses on a specific period of time (in this case, the three kingdoms period that lasted from 220 to 280) and allows you to create your own army of soldiers that will fight in any of your battles. You take control of factions led by various warlords such as Cao Cao , Liu Bei and Sun Quan, legendary generals in their own rights. Will you be a benevolent general? Or will you be a ruthless dictator, avowed to destroy your armies?

#18 Total War- Rome II Definitive Edition

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC

The Total War games are games with a lot of history, no pun intended. Each game in the series focuses on a specific period of time (in this case, the Roman era) and allows you to create your own army of soldiers that will fight in any of your battles. Within Total War- Rome II, you’ll be putting together your own armies with various units, various generals and various different levels of combat prowess. Will you be a benevolent general? Or will you be a ruthless dictator, avowed to destroy your armies?

17. Total War: Napoleon- Definitive Edition

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC

The Total War games are games with a lot of history, no pun intended. Each game in the series focuses on a specific period of time (in this case, the era Napoleonic France) and allows you to create your own army of soldiers that will fight in any of your battles. There’s four different campaigns within this game, two of which follow the early military career of Napoleon and two of which you play as Great Britain, Russia, Prussia or Austria to defeat France. Will you be a benevolent general? Or will you be a ruthless dictator, avowed to destroy your armies?

16. Total War: Empire- Definitive Edition

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC

The Total War games are games with a lot of history, no pun intended. Each game in the series focuses on a specific period of time (in this case, the early modern era) and allows you to create your own army of soldiers that will fight in any of your battles. Within the constraints of this time period you’ll be leading nations to conquer Europe, the Middle East, India, North America and the Carribbean to create the greatest Empire of all time! Will you be a benevolent general? Or will you be a ruthless dictator, avowed to destroy your armies?

#15 Total War: Attila

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC

The Total War games are games with a lot of history, no pun intended. Each game in the series focuses on a specific period of time (in this case, the Late Antiquity era) and allows you to create your own army of soldiers that will fight in any of your battles. Since this is the transition era from Classical Rome to the Middle Ages, you’re able to become the leader of the Huns playing as Attila. The map spans from Bactria to Lusitania and from Caledonia to Garamantia. Will you be a benevolent general? Or will you be a ruthless dictator, avowed to destroy your armies?

#14 Europa Universalis IV

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Developers: Paradox

Platform: PC

Europa Universalis IV is another 4X game that shows you the world from the perspective of an interactive map. You’re required to lead a nation using both your military strength, your diplomatic skills and by making sure that the economy is as profitable as possible. You spend resources such as prestige, stability, gold, manpower, legitimacy for monarchies, republican tradition for republics and so much more. You can lead over 500 different nations that all range in names and size, with no strict rule on how you can even win the game. If you really want to you could make this game last forever, so have fun with it!

#13 Crusader Kings 3

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Developer: Paradox Interactive

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5

Crusader Kings III is a beloved game in which you play as royalty, attempting to find your way to the top through deceit and treachery. It’s up to you to strategically choose what you want to do, how you want to play, what kind of ruler you want to be and most importantly whether or not you’ll be a kind ruler. It’s recently hit consoles so there’s no better time to play this game than right now!

#12 Kingdom Come Deliverance

Developer: Warhouse Studios

Publisher: Warhouse Studios

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is set in the medieval Kingdom of Bohemia, an imperial state of the Holy Roman Empire. You fight in the middle of a war caused by King Wenceslaus IV and from there comes a massive sprawling story that’ll take in a branching open-world story that adapts to your decisions and a character that doesn’t need to choose a class, allowing you to adapt yourself into anything you want. Do you want to be a warrior? Sure, go ahead. Would you prefer to be a bard? You can do that too!

#11 Verdun

Developer: BlackMill Games

Publisher: BlackMill Games

Platforms: PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC

Verdun is the first multiplayer FPS set in a realistic World War One setting, having created the WW1 Game Series. It’s inspired by the Battle Of Verdun that took place in France in 1916, includes historically accurate World War I weapons, authentic uniforms and equipment, detailed injury and gore modelling and maps based on the Wester Front. There’s even a standalone expansion titled Tanneberg that adds more maps to the game! In addition, you can play the game with up to 64 players, 32 on each sides!

#10 IL-2 Sturmovik- 1946

Developer: 1C: Maddox Games

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC

IL-2 Sturmovik- 1946 is well worth your money. It’s a compilation release of the combat flight simulator IL-2 Sturmovik that has every piece of content released in the game. The game was published over sixteen years ago now and the add-on in the game assumes that World War II is still happening in an alternate universe of 1946, allowing you to use aircraft that wasn’t invented back in World War II. The compilation itself contains both 46 and Sturmoviks Over Manchuria, with new missions, planes and maps added to the game.

#9 Age Of Empires IV

Developer: Relic Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC

Age Of Empires IV is a real time strategy game that’s the fourth installment of the series and is set during the Early Middles Ages to the High Middles Ages. There’s eight civilizations available (the English, the Chinese, the Mongols, the Delhi Sultanate, the French, the Abbasid Dynasty, the Holy Roman Empire and the Rus), and four different single player campaigns (The Normans, The Hundred Years War, The Mongol Empire and The Rise Of Moscow).

#8 Easy Red 2

Developers: Marco Amadei, Corvostudio Di Amadei Marco

Publisher: Corvostudio Di Amadei Marco

Platforms: PC

Easy Red 2 is a game that revels and prides itself on the historical accuracy of the world it sets out. It describes itself as a game for people who know what they want from a World War 2 game, allowing huge maps, vehicles, a realistic approach to combat and simulation within the weapons and the movements of the world. It’s best to take as much care as is possible in this game, or you’ll find yourself quickly dead.

#7 Hell Let Loose

Developer: Black Matter Pty LTD

Publisher: Team16

Platforms: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PC

You might recognise Hell Let Loose as it was a free PS Plus game last year, but in case you haven’t I’ll break it down for you here. Hell Let Loose lets you fight in battles with up to 100 players, various infantry and tanks to go to war. It’s a hardcore World War Two first person shooter that lets you fight in battles as the western and the easter fronts of World War II at the most basic level.

#6 Heroes and Generals

Developer: RETO MOTO

Publisher: RETO MOTO

Platform: PC

Heroes and Generals is both a first person shooter and a real-time strategy game that allows you to play through either choices. The first person aspect is that of the heroes, fighting in a war that feel futile and the strategy element is that of the generals, commanding the heroes to various locations and telling them exactly what you want them to do. The developer Reto-Moto was founded by original founders of IO Interactive and the Hitman series, so you know to expect quality here. Oh, and did we mention it’s free-to-play?

#5 Steel Division: Normandy 44

Developer: Eugen Systems

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platform: PC

Steel Division: Normandy 44 is a tactical Real-Time Strategy game that is set in Normandy, France during the Second World War that depicts the battles fought between the Allies and Germany, allowing you to play as soldiers from across Canada, Germany, France, Poland, The United Kingdom and The United States. You take control of historical units, chose at the start of a match, calling in units from a deck to help you fight a match that’s separated into three phases.

#4 Brothers In Arms

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Xbox, PC, PS2, PSP, DS, N-Gage, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii,

Brothers In Arms isn’t a game. Rather, it’s a series of games consisting of Brothers in Arms: Road To Hill 30, Brothers In Arms: Earned In Blood and Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway. They’re tactical shooters that are set against the backdrop of the liberation of the Western front of Europe during World War II, with seven games in the series in total. It’s a beloved series, and one well worth your time to take a look into.

#3 WW2 Rebuilder

Developer: Madnetic Games

Publisher: Madnetic Games

Platform: PC

WW2 Rebuilder takes a different stance upon the traditional World War II game. Instead of shooting people and destroying things, you’re rebuilding cities that were destroyed in World War II battles. Use heavy equipment to clear away debris, rebuild the walls of houses and give people something to be happy about at the end of one of the toughest periods in all of history. There’s even a free demo!

#2 Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platform: PC

Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond is the ultimate World War II VR experience, taking place in Europe during World War II as you play as an OSS agent and fighter within the French Resistance. While none of this will seem particularly special, it’s the gallery mode that’s really cool in this game. As you progress you get to see a series of short documentaries featuring veterans of World War II, with over 90 minutes of footage across the game.

#1 Battlefield V

Developer: DICE

Publisher: EA

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One,

Battlefield V is everything you want in a shooter and more. It features the trademark destruction you’d expect from a Battlefield game, a wonderful smattering of historical content and all in all just an incredible time. Sure, the multiplayer might be kinda dead right now thanks to the advent of newer Battlefield games, but you’ll find a host of dedicated players waiting to welcome you with open arms. When you’re done, why not go into the single-player campaign?