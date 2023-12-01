Top 13 Upcoming Historical Games of 2024

While many video games take us to fantastical worlds that defy everything we know, some video games take a more grounded and historical approach. These games in 2024 represent that.

#13 Manor Lords

There will be a few games on this list that fall under the category of “building your own kingdom,” and Manor Lords is the first of that set. This one particularly focuses on the designing and creating of your manor and how you manage it afterward.

Unlike many other games of its kind, this title forces you to think like an actual builder and designer when making your home and putting it on your land. Then, as you expand, you don’t simply place things down and be done with them; you must ensure that everything flows together and works well.

Oh, and you need to raise armies to defend your lands. Fun!

#12 Assassin’s Creed: Hexe

We’re going to put Assassin’s Creed: Hexe low on this list simply because there hasn’t been anything but a teaser trailer for the title as of yet. Even the teaser trailer doesn’t unveil much about the game outside of possibly a supernatural element to the plot.

Based on what speculation is stating, we could find ourselves during the period of the witch hunts. These were dark times when people were being accused of being witches for the most baseless of reasons. It’d be fitting that the assassins would have to try to stop this, but we’ll have to see if that’s actually happening here.

#11 War Hospital

From the supernatural to the medicinal, let’s talk about a game called War Hospital. The title takes place in the throughs of World War I. Here, before medicine truly came into its own, battlefield hospitals were the best chance for soldiers to recover from their injuries. But it was far from a certain thing!

You play a doctor in charge of one of these hospitals and must build your team to handle all sorts of injuries and do whatever you can to heal the soldiers that come through your tents.

Will you be able to save as many as possible? Get your medical tools ready and find out!

#10 Headquarters: World War II

Let’s jump from World War I to World War II. We’ll be showing a few games from that period to give you a heads-up.

Headquarters: World War II will focus on one of the key parts of that war: the invasion of Normandy. But the twist is that you’ll get to see this invasion from three different angles and partake in all three campaigns to either invade or defend the invasion points.

Command your forces to complete the objectives assigned to you, and try to withstand all that is put against you. Will you be able to endure this key point of history?

#9 Commandos: Origins

See? Told you there would be quite a few games in World War II to cover. Next up is Commandos: Origins, the sequel/prequel to the beloved strategy game.

In it, you’ll partake in key missions within World War II to help save the world and ensure victory for the Allied forces. Your group is comprised of some of the best around, including a green beret, a marine, a sniper, and more. You’ll have to use your squad to the best of your abilities so you can complete these tasks and get out alive.

People won’t remember what you’ve done, but you must still do the job!

#8 Ara: History Untold

Plenty of titles out there’ll let you lead a nation. But how many of them let you truly shape what they become? In Ara: History Untold, that will be your task. You’ll pick a nation and leader and then start at the beginnings of human history. Then, march through time and decide how you want your nation to be remembered.

Will you be a key inventor of sciences and wonders to create glorious technologies? Or will you be the most powerful nation in the world via your military might? With so many ways to play, you can do each option to see where it goes!

#7 Millennia

If that last title wasn’t enough for you in the “create your own history” kind of thing, then you’ll want to check out Millennia.

The game gives you a “simple task.” Take a nation and walk it through 10,000 years of history to see where everything ends up. Like in other titles, you get to choose what your course through history will be. The twist is that you’ll also get to see the futures you help create. The game prides itself on the different timelines you can enter based on what you do and don’t do.

So, what will history be like when you’re done shaping it?

#6 Men of War II

This isn’t the last World War II title you’ll see on this list, but it arguably might be the most strategic of the bunch. Men of War II puts you in some incredibly tough battles across the campaigns of the war, and you’ll need to use in-depth strategies to defeat foes of all kinds.

You’re not just commanding troops but vehicles as well. Use aerial and ground forces to the best of your abilities to implement your plans and beat the enemy back. The game’s AI will be a serious challenge, so don’t underestimate it.

Plus, you can battle your friends online and see who is the best commander!

#5 Noble’s Life: Kingdom Reborn

We teased this game a bit earlier, and now we get to talk about Noble’s Life: Kingdom Reborn.

The game puts you in the role of a noble during the worst period of your life. After fighting for their king, their lands have been destroyed, including their manor. Now, you’re itching to rebuild, but how you do it and how you command the people within your care is up to you.

Will you not just build back your home but build the lands around you into some of the most fruitful places around? Or will you focus on safety and ensuring that no one attacks your lands again? It’s your choice.

#4 Roman Empire Wars

What was it like to find in the days of the world’s greatest empires? What was it like to command vast legions of soldiers and have them fight for your honor and the honor of the empire they served? If you’ve wondered these questions, then play Roman Empire Wars and find out the answers!

The game puts you as an Emperor of Rome during its peak. But just because you’re at the prime of your power doesn’t mean there aren’t enemies all around you. You’ll need to form and command the Roman Legions to fight against these hordes of enemies and show them why you’re the dominant ruler of this land!

#3 Classified: France ’44

Not all wars are fought on sweeping battlefields with all manner of weaponry at your disposal. In Classified: France ’44, you’ll take a different place in the war as part of the French resistance.

Desperate to usurp the German invaders, you’ll place as resistance fighters intermixed with a group of spec ops soldiers from the US. Together, you’ll go from place to place and sabotage German outposts, supply lines, barracks, and so on.

Along the way, you can recruit more people into your ranks to help fight the good fight! But be wary! The Germans will adapt to your tactics and fight back. So don’t get cocky!

#2 Rise of the Ronin

We will end this list with a couple of games about Japan, so be ready!

In Rise of the Ronin, you’ll head to a key point in Japan’s history where numerous forces were trying to influence the nation to go in one direction or another. But in the midst of all of this, you are the one who will steer it in the direction you feel is best.

You are a ronin—a samurai without a master. You’ll wander Japan and fight for what you believe in. But what do you believe in? That’s for you to choose. Along the way, you’ll get into epic samurai battles! Team Ninja is behind the title, so you can expect some great things!

#1 Assassin’s Creed: Red

While we didn’t know much about the other title in this franchise, we can say that Assassin’s Creed: Red will take place in the feudal era of Japan. The fact that this is known not only makes the game instantly awesome but also something that fans are really going to be excited about for various reasons.

One of those reasons is that Japan during the feudal era was one of the most historically important times ever, and its influences continue to this day.

Not to mention, it’ll be interesting to see what historical figures from this period show up. Oh, and let’s not forget that this means we’ll be battling samurai and ninjas in the game.