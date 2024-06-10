Could Xbox’s Next Hardware Release Be A Handheld?

There is no shortage of rumors and speculation. As we headed into this month, we’ve seen plenty of them with the various events and showcases planned. However, a lot of those rumors were cleared up by now due to these events all wrapping up. That is all until Nintendo unveils when their Direct will be taking place. However, shortly after the Xbox showcase event, it seems Phil Spencer made an interesting comment.

Thanks to Eurogamer, we’re finding out that Phil Spencer interviewed IGN. During their conversation, Phil mentioned that he believes Xbox should have a handheld. That would be a first for the company, as they have avoided going down the handheld route since they got into the gaming industry competitively.

During the conversation beyond that we’re finding out that playing locally would be important so it could mean that we’ll get something a bit more substantial than a handheld only capable for cloud streaming. Of course, this is all speculative as the hardware wasn’t unveiled quite yet. Instead, the focus for Xbox at this showcase was mostly on the games and the teams behind these upcoming projects. I say mostly because we learned that some new hardware was coming out.

Overall, the new hardware is additional Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S models coming into the marketplace. Essentially, we’re getting new color variants and storage space options. Beyond that, it was noted that Xbox is working on the next generation of console hardware. So that could be the handheld Phil Spencer spoke briefly about. However, we’ll have to wait a bit longer before this new hardware is ready to be unveiled. As a result, we might not hear anything about what the next-generation console or a handheld will look like for Xbox this year. All we can do is wait and see if there is any official mention of the future of Xbox hardware in the next big showcase event.