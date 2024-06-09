Xbox Unveils New Console Models With Next-Gen Hardware In Development

The next Xbox console is confirmed to be in the works!

Microsoft’s Xbox console lineup is about to get a revision this holiday season. If you want to jump into next-generation console gaming on the Xbox platform, you might be keen on checking these new models out. Now, nothing here is actually boosting the performance of what is currently available on store shelves. However, the new console will offer new color variants and even more storage space.

During today’s Xbox Games Showcase event, Microsoft unveiled that players will soon get an Xbox Series X all-digital edition, which will come in what they are dubbing Robot White. Meanwhile, a new special edition release for the Xbox Series X in the Galaxy Black is being released. This particular edition will come with a 2TB SSD, which should bump up your storage space if you find just having 1TB is lacking. Furthermore, the Xbox Series S will get a new model release, this time in Robot White, packed with a 1TB SSD. If you recall, there is already a 1TB SSD model for the Xbox Series S, but it was only available in the Carbon Black color variant.

That said, Microsoft also confirmed that Xbox is working on the next-generation console. Don’t get too excited, as nothing was shared about what we can expect from this next console. However, you might be a bit relieved knowing that Microsoft is not exiting the console wars. There was some speculation that Xbox could be leaving hardware behind, but we got confirmation that another Xbox console release will come out eventually.

The new console models will be available this holiday season. In the meantime, you can view a trailer showcasing the new console variants in the video embedded below.