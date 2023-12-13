Persona 3 Reload Will Have Certain “Community” Sharing Features From Past Titles

Persona 3 Reload is coming out in February, and many gamers are excited about it for various reasons. First, it’s the first true remake of the franchise that Atlus has done, and the game looks great. Modern graphics, audio, and updated features will make it seem like a more robust and complete game than the original version from long ago. However, they’re also interested in seeing how much from the later games is brought into this one. We already know that the U.I. stylings of the 5th entry are prevalent here, but in the latest Famitsu Magazine, some more details were dropped.

As noted by Noisy Pixel, if players connect online, they’ll be able to see what other players have done during the days in the game. Why is that important? Well, to be blunt, one of the “problems” with the 3rd-5th entries in the Atlus series is that there are sometimes so many things to do or restrictions on when you can do them that it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and wonder if you missed out on certain things. So, seeing what other players have done and gauging “what you should do” depending on what is available to you is welcome.

That’s not the only thing that will be present. The Velvet Room will be back once more, with familiar faces there to help you fuse Personas, do special quests, and unlock new options as you progress.

So if you’ve played the 4th and 5th entries, you’ll be familiar with what’s going on here and merely need to adjust to how this game handles them.

If you’re not familiar with the story behind Persona 3 Reload, here’s a crash course. You’re a transfer student who goes to a new high school. You can be a male or female protagonist. Either way, you’ll start your journey by accidentally ending up in the Dark Hour. This mysterious period of time has been haunting Japan and hurting people via the monsters that arrive in it.

You are able to fight them off because of an innate ability you have called a Persona. You’re not alone in that ability. You’ll join a high school group called S.E.E.S. to fight them off and unlock the mysteries of Tartarus so you can shut down the Dark Hour for good.

It won’t be an easy journey, and you’ll have to grow as a person and as a fighter to survive. Your journey begins on February 2nd.