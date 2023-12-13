LEGO Fortnite: How to get Blast Cores

The highly anticipated LEGO Fortnite mode is here and crafting is the key to survival. You’ll encounter a variety of resources as you play, each with their own purposes. One item that is essential to progressing your LEGO Fortnite world is Blast Cores, so you’ll want to get your hands on them as soon as possible.

Blast Cores are an important material in LEGO Fortnite. They’re part of multiple crafting recipes, including Copper Bars, for example. However, they aren’t the easiest item to find and there is an element of danger involved, but this guide has all the details on how to obtain Blast Cores in your next playthrough.

More Fortnite guides

LEGO Fortnite: Is There Split Screen Support? | Answered | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Copper Bars | LEGO Fortnite: How to Invite Friends to Your World | LEGO Fortnite: How To Get More Hearts | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Sword | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Planks | Fortnite: When Does LEGO Fortnite Release? | Fortnite: How to get Society Medallions and Their Function | Fortnite: Where to Find FlowBerries and Their Function | Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: All Reboot Van Changes | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: Every Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapon | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to Complete a Train Heist | Fortnite: What are Match Quests?| Chapter 5 Season | Fortnite: All Reality Augments | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to get the Free Runway Racer Skin and Cosmetics |

How to get Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite

Before you can add a Blast Core to your inventory, you’ll need to find a Desert Biome, the home to Lava Caves. You’ll need to enter a Lava Cave which looks just like a regular cave, but they’re slightly red in color.

Inside Lava Caves are Blaster Mobs which is an enemy that disguises itself by appearing as a black pile of rocks with an orange glowing light in the center. Although they’re difficult to spot, they will begin moving as soon as you hit them.

When you find a Blaster Mob, make sure you approach it with caution as it will explode if it’s not eliminated in time. Depending on the type of weapon you have in your inventory, you can either take out the Blaster Mob from a distance, or use a Sword at close range to take a swing at the Blaster Mob and run away until it self destructs.

As soon as a Blaster Mob is eliminated, they will drop one Blast Core which will have a blue glow around it. All you have to do is run up to the item, pick it up, and it’ll be yours to keep.