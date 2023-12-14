Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen – How to Defeat Omega and Complete the DLC

The first of two DLCs for Square Enix’s latest entry in its flagship Final Fantasy franchise, Final Fantasy XVI, is here. Titled Echoes of the Fallen, the new content sees you tracing a gang of shady thieves to a mysterious tower where the humans of previous generations have created a crystal of their own, and naturally, it’s wreaking havoc on the world.

With this in mind, it’s up to Clive, Jill, Joshua, and Torgal to head into the dangerous new venue and destroy one last crystal before they head off to battle Ultima once and for all. The only thing standing between you and completing your goal is Omega (and a bunch of other bosses and mini-bosses). Still, we think it’s the legendary post-game boss itself that will give you the most trouble. As such, we’re going to lay out everything we used to come out on top with the boss on the highest difficulty of New Game + in Final Fantasy mode.

How to Defeat Omega in Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen

The first advice we can give you is that you should check your weapons and accessories before the fight. There are better weapons and accessories that you’ll find throughout, and you should be sure to equip them. Of particular usefulness is one that gives you a second wind by automatically activating the Limit Break meter to restore your health if you take a killing blow.

Next, you want to be sure to take Ramuh and Shiva into battle with you, as Omega has elemental weaknesses to lightning and ice. From here, however, the dodge is going to quickly become your best friend. Pretty much the only way to win this fight is with precision dodges, particularly as the battle goes on.

You’ll find the first 20% of the fight to be reasonably simple, but after that, Omega will transform into Omega Aionis. Once that happens, it will become much harder but will also provide you with a restart point from there if you die. The boss has another health checkpoint around the 3/4 mark, so you don’t need to even win the whole fight from here either.

If you managed to squirrel away some healing items up until now, you’ll have an easier time here, but we were empty of potions and high positions going into this fight and were still able to win with the free potions Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen gives you each time you restart the fight.

Though it may seem like some of Omega’s moves are impossible to dodge, that’s not the case. Even the massive ion storm-style attack that covers the whole arena can be dodged through if you pay attention to the surges of energy and the pattern at which they are coming. As we came to terms with the dodging times, we were able to take down the boss in only 3-4 tries, so once you’ve got it down a bit better, the fight gets exponentially easier, even in Final Fantasy Mode.

When you reach the final section of the fight at around the 80% mark of Omega’s health, it will begin charging up a final attack and must be killed as quickly as possible before it ices your party. Hammer it with everything you have, but particularly your best Eikon specials that you’ve mapped to your square and triangle buttons.

It will seem like you’re running out of time, but as long as your characters are still talking, you’re good. In our experience, it felt like roughly 60-90 seconds to kill it before it fires, but it’s a lot easier to damage during this period as well since Omega is not attacking. The stun-lock abilities like Shiva’s and Phoenix’s that stop time when they go off are also very useful here. Other than that, though, just keep getting the dodge timing down, and you should have Omega down after a few tries.