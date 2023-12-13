Insomniac Games Gives Big Update For Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Features

One thing that has been a bit too prevalent in 2023 on the gaming side of life is developers rushing to put things out without giving care as to whether they’re READY to be released. We’ve seen that with many games, including ones that have sold well despite their flaws, and players are tired of it. While we may never want to hear about a delay for something that we desire, it’s better to be delayed and good than rushed and bad. Over at Insomniac Games, they know you want an update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and they promise to get it to you when it’s ready.

This comes from Insomniac Games’ Twitter handle, where they noted that gamers wanted a New Game+ mode, audio descriptions for accessibility reasons, and more. They know that you want it, but they don’t want to do an update without it being 100%. As they note in their message below, they have a quality that they’re known for, and that’s what’s causing them to delay things a little. The update will arrive in “early 2024” and will feature many things that players have wanted, including changes to the world that you can implement yourself. Here’s the full message:

Yes, we understand that many of you will be sad or even mad about this. But remember, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was a great game upon release because Insomniac Games took the time to develop it and release it. This team went “dark” for almost two years after the initial announcement of the title to ensure that it had the time to make the game right. And even though it didn’t win anything at The Game Awards, it was nominated for a heck of a lot, including Game of the Year! So if they want some time to ensure the next update is worthy of your time and effort, let’s give it to them.

Unless you WANT a New Game+ mode that is bad, buggy, and eternally frustrating? That’s what we thought.

Aside from the update, many gamers are wondering whether the title will get DLC. While not as beloved as the main games, the first title had DLC that brought in new characters like Black Cat, Hammerhead, and more. There have been teases that this could happen and that it could focus on characters like Venom. Or, Insomniac Games could go straight into making a third main entry in the series! Either option would please fans.