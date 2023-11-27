Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Only Used 10% Of Recorded Venom Lines?

Many processes go into making video games, and a byproduct of that is that not everything planned gets used in the final product. Many video game developers can tell you about cut levels, shelved ideas, and how they had to “rework things” to get a final product that they were really proud of. For Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, they were so dedicated to getting the sequel to their hit PS4 title ready that they didn’t talk about it for almost two years after its announcement. Thankfully, the game was a huge hit and is the best-selling game on PS5 in terms of its launch numbers.

But since its launch, certain tidbits about the story and characters have got people wondering what’s coming next. For example, Tony Todd, the voice actor for Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, was at Fan Expo San Francisco and answered some questions about the game and his portrayal of the symbiote.

One of the things he noted during that time was that Miles Morales was originally going to get infected by the symbiote to “change things up.” That would’ve been interesting to see because Peter Parker and other Spider-Heroes have donned the symbiote in the past, but not Miles. Obviously, that didn’t happen, and they went with the classic story of Peter getting the Venom Suit and having to deal with its corruptive effects.

He also noted that Insomniac Games only used 10% of the lines he recorded for Venom.

.@TonyTodd54 has confirmed that Insomniac only used 10% of his Venom dialogue in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2! More might be saved for the future! 👀🕷 pic.twitter.com/r1eX17ZYvu — Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) November 25, 2023

Given how popular Tony Todd’s voice was with the character and the fact that part of the story was about Venom, it’s rather odd that Insomniac would use so few voice lines for the game. However, some gamers think that this is a tease for what’s to come.

First, there could be DLC that features Venom. The original PS4 title had a deep DLC story that featured tons of dialogue, so it could be used there. There also have been rumors about a Venom spinoff game due to the characters’ popularity in the Insomniac Sequel.

No matter what, it’s incredibly odd that Tony Todd would do so much voice acting only for a fraction of it to be used when the final game comes out.

However, until something becomes official, this is mere speculation. But given how well the sequel has sold on PS5 in just over a month, there’s definitely more coming out from this franchise. The downside is that we’ll have to wait to hear what it is!