Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Is Currently Free Through Ubisoft Connect

When it comes to free PC games, there is typically an Epic Games Store that we look towards each week. The digital storefront offers a wide range of games you can claim a copy of weekly. Best of all, it’s yours forever, just as long as you claim a copy of the game during the week it’s being offered. However, today, we’re finding out that Ubisoft is looking to provide players with a free title to enjoy. You can start claiming a copy of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate this week. Of course, this is through Ubisoft Connect, so you’ll have to set up an account if you don’t already have one established.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is free to grab until December 6, 2023. So you have some time to get your copy before it’s set aside as a premium title to purchase. Of course, this is not necessarily the latest game installment for the franchise. If you don’t recall, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate launched in 2015, so we’ve seen quite a few new installments released into the marketplace since then. However, it’s also likely a welcomed offer for some players who found themselves with nothing new to enjoy since wrapping up the latest installment, Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Ubisoft didn’t make a very lengthy experience when they released Assassin’s Creed Mirage, so if you’re on a gaming PC, then here’s potentially something new to get you through until that next mainline Assassin’s Creed installment drops. In this game installment, we’re tossed back to 1868 London during the height of the Industrial Revolution. Players will follow Jacob Frye, a young Assassin seeking to free those caught up in some unruly chaos. Again, this installment is not the latest, but it’s at least a free title you can enjoy right now.

Of course, there might be a push to once again toss on Assassin’s Creed Mirage afterward. We know in December, the developers are bringing out an update that will add a permadeath mode along with the New Game+ option. These will be included in a future free update. Meanwhile, we also know that Ubisoft Bordeaux has a new lead writer for their next Assassin’s Creed game. Furthermore, if you want a bit more insight into Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, we do have a Before You Buy coverage, which you can view below. While it’s free, we can at least give you some of our impressions of the title when it first launched into the marketplace.