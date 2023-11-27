Destiny 2: The Final Shape Has Been Delayed

A lot of hype and work is being put on the next major DLC for Destiny 2. The game developers are likely rather stressed to ensure that this DLC delivers in a big way. In the past, we’ve reported about the rumors of this expansion being basically a make-or-break moment. Then, several rumors suggested that Bungie was internally setting this game further back to ensure they had enough time to make this an expansion that would see players returning to the game again. Now it’s official as Bungie decided to reveal that The Final Shape is being delayed.

Taking to the official X social media account for the Destiny franchise, Bungie has revealed that the new release date for The Final Shape has been pushed to June 4, 2024. So we have a long way to go before we’re going to see this next chapter released into the marketplace. The official reasoning behind the delay was to give developers the time needed to make an even bigger and bolder vision of the expansion. Furthermore, the developers have taken to their official Bungie blog post to indicate further why they are delaying the expansion.

The release date for The Final Shape has moved to June 4, 2024 to allow for an even bigger and bolder vision.



New content available is also in development, including Destiny 2: Into the Light, a two-month content update for all players starting in April.https://t.co/cNAG0j1dlV pic.twitter.com/zvEhfeCNut — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) November 27, 2023

It’s noted that The Final Shape is a major release. This is the culmination of over a decade when it comes to the storytelling and Guardians of the Destiny franchise. In order to get this expansion to a point where developers will feel fans are going to treasure this experience for years to come, they are delaying it, and hopefully, that means this will provide an ample amount of time to get everything just right. Fortunately, that doesn’t mean players are left with nothing until the expansion launches into the marketplace.

Bungie has noted that the Season of Wish will kick off and run until The Final Shape’s launch. Likewise, the team will be adding new content for players to jump into until The Final Shape is ready, so there is more content being worked on between now and the big expansion release. Again, we’ll have to wait and see if the developers are able to pull this expansion off in time or if another delay will be announced. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see just how many players find themselves flocking back to the game when this expansion drops next year.