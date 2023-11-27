PlayStation End Of Year Deals Promo Is Now Live

It’s hard to believe we’re already at the end of 2023. Time is flying by, and if you’re looking forward to those holiday breaks on the horizon, there might be some new free time to make use of. We just got through the various Black Friday sale deals going on right now, but beyond that, we have a new deal promo we want to highlight. After all, video games are expensive. We don’t have to tell you that, I’m sure. So, anytime there is a notable sale that we come across, we like to share it. Today, PlayStation kicked off its End of Year Deals promo sale.

Taking to their official X social media account, PlayStation has unveiled that they are putting together The End of Year Deals promotion. This is available now and will give players a wide assortment of discounted video game titles. Best of all, this is available right on the official PlayStation Store marketplace. If you’re trying to browse for some new games, this might be worth checking out. Fortunately, you don’t have to rush through the sale pages, as this promotion won’t end until December 20, 2023.

PlayStation End Of Year Deals Promo Highlight

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $19.79

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles Edition $19.79

Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY Edition $19.99

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles $23.99

Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition $19.79

Resident Evil 2 $9.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy $13.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $9.99

Shadow of the Colossus $9.99

Code Vein $8.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising $8.99

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition $14.97

Judgment $11.99

Control: Ultimate Edition $9.99

Mad Max $4.99

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition $7.99

Resident Evil $4.99

Persona 5 Strikers $17.99

Of course, that is just a small highlight of the current games being offered right now on discount. There are nearly twenty pages of full games at a discount and even more, if you factor in DLC and other various microtransaction purchases being featured. Likewise, we’re sure that there will be plenty of other discount promos going on as we head closer to the holidays and the end of the year. We’ll continue seeking out these discounts as they are advertised online. Meanwhile, you can view the official End of Year Deals promo from the PlayStation Store right here.