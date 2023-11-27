Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Tweet Highlights New Battle Options

As we get ever closer to the PS5 launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, gamers will get more information about the game, its characters, and the gameplay systems they’ll use throughout the story campaign. So far, we’ve already gotten some great details about certain changes and additions that’ll make the combat system even more robust. The first part of the remake saga dramatically changed combat to feel more “fluid” while still adhering to the “laws of RPG titles.” With the sequel, that will still be a thing, but there will be a key change depending on how much control you desire.

In this case, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will have two styles of control that you can implement. If you liked the style of the first remake title, you can keep things on “Classic,” which will allow the basic actions of the characters to be done automatically. The perk of this is that you can focus on just doing commands versus worrying about every move you make.

However, if you prefer to be more “hands-on,” you can do the “Active” setting, which lets you control every move within combat that your character does. The perk of this is that you can do “advanced strategies” and thus deal more damage to your foes.

While this doesn’t “translate” visually just yet, we’re sure Square Enix will drop a video highlighting the two different control styles soon enough.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth features two combat styles.



Active mode offers total control over every move, allowing you to execute advanced strategies while Classic mode automates characters’ basic actions, giving you time to focus on specific command selection. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/a4o5JITb89 — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) November 26, 2023

Plus, we know that this isn’t the only thing that will change in the upcoming title’s combat. For example, the combo system from the Yuffie expansion will be implemented in full within the game. That means that all the characters in the party can tag team with one another and make combo attacks based on who is teaming up. That will deliver many more options for players to try out and enjoy.

Another key addition is the party members. In the first game, players could only choose between four characters in their three-person party, and those characters were almost never all together at once. In the sequel, you’ll have access to seven characters pretty much the whole game, allowing you to create the party you want to suit your playstyle.

When you add that to the new summons that will be in the game, and the new attacks and materia that will be available as you level up, there will be plenty of ways to defeat your enemies if you try stuff out.