Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Tweets Highlights New Characters

One of the unique things that Square Enix did with the first entry in its “remake saga” was that it focused on Cloud’s journey through Midgar and the events that happened at the beginning of the original title. By doing so, they could showcase new characters and give depth to ones you didn’t think about before. In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, that trend will continue. After all, you’ll be able to visit more places than ever before, which means there will be plenty of new people to meet. Over on Twitter, the game’s official handle dropped several new characters you’ll interact with during the main campaign.

First up is Broden, an innkeeper you’ll encounter in Kalm. He’s up for helping Cloud and the others because of his personal beef with Shinra. That’s important because while the “main focus” of the game is Avalanche’s pursuit of Sephiroth, we also have to remember that Shinra is still trying to get Aerith so that they can find a way into the “Promised Land.” And Broden isn’t the only person they’ve ticked off.

He bears a grudge against Shinra, offering to help Cloud and friends escape their would-be corporate captors. His gaunt appearance may be due to his recent bout with an unknown illness. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/FpuxX9GG3k — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) November 17, 2023

Rhonda is another person that Cloud and Co. will meet. She runs the place known as “Under Junon.” It’s an underground city that is literally beneath a Shinra military base. The city’s people were forced to live there because of Shinra’s construction and the fact that the company made a Mako reactor just offshore. A reactor that will affect plenty around it…

Under Junon fell into decline after Shinra constructed a military fortress overhead and a deep-sea mako reactor offshore. Despite Cloud and friends’ status as alleged terrorists, Rhonda still allows them to pass through her town. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/kTmEmmQqis — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) November 17, 2023

Such as with Priscilla. She’s a young girl in Under Junon who loves going into the water to take care of her dolphin friend. The problem is that the Mako poisons the waters, and now her health and her dolphin’s health are in danger.

The offshore mako reactor has contaminated the surrounding waters, and Priscilla fears for the safety of her dolphin friend and other aquatic creatures. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/3rulXIZEwL — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) November 17, 2023

Finally, there’s Billy, a young boy who works at a Chocobo Ranch alongside his sister and their grandfather. He’ll help Cloud get the hang of riding Chocobos, a key gameplay mechanic in the title, for various reasons.

Having lost his parents at a young age, he and his sister were raised by their grandfather Bill. This young ranch hand kindly offers to teach Cloud and company the ropes of chocobo wrangling—on the condition that they patronize his sister’s shop. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/bnOUukaVtG — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) November 17, 2023

As you can see, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth isn’t going to skimp on the “little people” and will use them to help flesh out the world and all its cities. Plus, we’ve only talked about three places via these new characters, and there will be much more coming when the game releases next year.

Oh, and if you didn’t see, Square Enix released a “recap video” for the first game in the remake saga, so check it out!