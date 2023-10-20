Could Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Get A Venom Spinoff?

When a big game like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes out, you can’t help but ask certain questions about what might come next. We won’t spoil anything in this article, but fans are already wondering about the third main game in the series. There are teases that it could happen, and the game is likely to sell well, so Insomniac Games could easily jump into making a third main title. However, they could also jump into doing another spinoff title. They already made one via the PS5 title starring Miles Morales, which was canon but much shorter than the main games.

So, who would star in such a title? Many fans wonder if Venom might get his time in the spotlight. When senior narrative director Jon Paquette was asked about this by Insider, he had this to say:

“I want this to be one of the best Venom stories you’ve ever experienced. We’ll see what the reviewers have to say. There’s such a rich universe there, and there’s a lot that the comics have done. We tried to take all that in, and then forget about it, and think about what would be best for our characters and our franchise.”

He also said the team at Insomniac Games would listen to what fans have to say and ask what they think they really want:

“We’re gonna listen to the fans and we’re gonna ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?'”

A fair question to ask. The last thing this franchise needs is to dip in quality to make a spinoff that no one asked for and doesn’t serve the overall series. While the Miles Morales game “wasn’t as good” as the original regarding length, it still served as a key part of the story as it was Miles’ first time protecting New York on his own. We even see characters from his spinoff in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, such as Hailey.

The twist is that there’s a lot of potential in a Venom spinoff for multiple reasons. Not the least, Venom has different powers than the other Spider-Men, so Insomniac could use that to their advantage to create a special gameplay experience. Yes, players will use the Venom Symbiote in the main game thanks to it attaching to Peter Parker, but a spinoff game could go beyond that.

Plus, the comics are chock-full of stories of Venom being an anti-hero or full-on hero, so there’s potential to show that, too. Only time will tell what Insomniac does.