Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update Was Delayed To 2024

Fallout fans might be waiting a long while before they get their next helping in terms of a brand-new video game release. Bethesda just got their Starfield RPG title into the marketplace this year. Likewise, their next new video game is set to be a new installment of The Elder Scrolls. However, if you want something new to enjoy that’s not tied to Fallout 76, then a next-gen update for Fallout 4 might suffice. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be ready before 2023 wraps. Instead, the developers have unveiled that they are pushing this next-gen update further back into 2024.

We knew a next-gen update was coming, but Bethesda has been silent for a while. Again, they have been busy, as Starfield just reached the marketplace this year. That comes with its own challenges to ensure the game runs smoothly. There’s also the push to ensure new content and features are coming to the game. It wasn’t long ago that Bethesda had to reaffirm to its fan base that major features for Starfield were coming in future updates. But again, today, the folks over at Bethesda have taken to the official Fallout X social media account to reveal that they need more time to work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update.

Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update. We know you're excited, and so are we! But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024. — Fallout (@Fallout) December 13, 2023

There’s no specific date quite yet on when we will be getting the next-gen update. Instead, the developers only noted that fans can return to the Commonwealth in 2024. So, hopefully, after New Year’s, we’ll get some kind of a launch window for when this next-gen update will land. Furthermore, perhaps we’ll get a bit more insight into what all this next-gen update could entail. I’m sure some fans are hopeful that Bethesda might have something up their sleeves outside of general enhancements to the game. But we’ll just have to wait and see if that ends up being the case or not.

While Bethesda is working on a few projects, we know that this next-gen update to Fallout 4 won’t be the only thing coming in 2024. Fans of the franchise will also get a new television series based around Fallout. This is an Amazon Prime Video original that is set to debut on April 12, 2024. While video game-adapted series and films don’t do too well, this could be an exception. We’ll, of course, have to wait and see if that’s the case. However, we can look at The Last of Us as an example of a great television series that was adapted from a video game. That show even got nominated for a few Golden Globes.