Piranha Bytes In Danger Of Being Closed

There is no shortage of news regarding studio closures and layoffs. We’ve seen quite a bit of that over the past year. It’s unfortunate, and we’re always hopeful things will take a swing for the better. However, there might be another studio on the chopping block. It looks like Piranha Bytes could very well be on its way out for good. But the studio CEO is asking fans not to write them off just yet. Instead, a play in the works right now could save this team and allow the developers to press on with new thrilling releases.

Embracer Group is the current owner of the studio, and if you know Embracer’s track record lately, then you understand the concerns fans have. Embracer Group started to restructure itself last year, and with it came a series of studios being closed, projects killed off, and a slew of layoffs. Piranha Bytes was one of the latest targets to ensure Embracer Group would become a stable company. With rumors circulating online that Piranha Bytes’ days were numbered, Game Informer managed to get a statement from the studio’s CEO, Michael Rüve.

Apparently, the rumors are true. It looks like Embracer Group is seeking to close this studio down. But they have managed to get a deal in place for Piranha Bytes a chance to get a new owner or publisher. That is the main focus right now, as Michael noted that they are doing whatever it takes to succeed. You can read the complete statement provided to Game Informer below.

Dear fans, yes, it’s true. We, Piranha Bytes, are in a difficult situation. There are a lot of news about us circulating right now and this is our answer: Don’t write us off yet! We [will] do everything to continue creating worlds in which you can lose yourself. This is what our hearts have always beaten for. We are convinced that we will succeed. We are creative minds and there’s no lack of ideas! We stick together, no matter what. Now, we are focusing on this goal with all our strength and do whatever it takes to find a partner for this project. As soon as there [is] any news, we will share them with you. Thank you very much for your continuous support! Michael Rüve – Game Informer

With all that said, it’s a waiting game right now. We don’t know just how much time the company has to continue seeking a buyer. Again, we’re hopeful that the company is able to stay intact and continue to deliver new game installments. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the studio by name, these are the folks who delivered Gothic, Risen, and Elex franchises into the marketplace. They have also been around since 1997, so they have nearly thirty years in the industry. Again, all we can do is wait and see if the company finds itself being acquired again.