Gaming & Mental Health: Are Video Games Helping Us Cope?

We’re going to do something a little different today by talking about “Gaming Mental Health.” Or, more specifically, “Can gaming help one’s mental health?” Obviously, we can’t cover everything in this topic, but we can speak from our own perspectives and highlight how we feel on the matter. So, let’s start out with the basics. Such as…

#1 – Do Video Games Make People Feel Good?

Perhaps that’s an overly simplistic question to ask, but it’s one that has a lot of merit and weight to it.

While many people today, and in the decades previous, have stated that games are “just for kids,” many knew from the start that this wasn’t the case at all. Video games aren’t “toys” in the way that many like to define them. Instead, they are worlds that people can “escape into,” and the beauty of them is that they can be as simple or as detailed as the creator wants them to be.

A great example of this kind of contrast is Balatro and Mass Effect. The former is the simplest kind of game: poker. It’s a version of poker, though, that has roguelike and RPG elements, and it made the game incredibly addictive in the best ways. It became a “Game of the Year” contender, and it was all done by one person.

In contrast, the Mass Effect Trilogy, we don’t acknowledge the fourth game, was made by the then legendary team at BioWare. They took what they learned in the past and made an IP that had deep, layered storytelling, characters that were anything but paper-thin in their personalities, and player actions that would have consequences throughout the storyline. It’s still praised as one of the greatest gaming trilogies today.

Boiling this down even further, games make people happy because they serve as a kind of “escapism.” After a hard day of work, school, or even just stress, we want to “get away” from it all, and there’s something about the immersiveness of video games that allows us to dive into them and feel relieved when our actions give us the results we want.

Now, sure, there are PLENTY of video games where frustration is a natural game mechanic, like when you’re playing first-person shooters, and you keep dying before you make any real impact. Or, there’s the From Software style of games where if you don’t “git gud,” you’ll die repeatedly.

However, as “bad” as that sounds, that’s just part of what makes gaming special. Plus, you can avoid those experiences entirely and focus on games that have a more simplistic or even social structure to them.

#2 – Making Games Part Of Our Daily Routine By Ourselves and With Friends

Continuing with this thread, gaming is special in that it can be a social experience of the highest order or a very specific order. It all depends on what you want to do and the way you want to play.

A great example of this comes from Nintendo, which has numerous multiplayer-focused titles to enjoy. Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., Mario Party, Splatoon 3, and more dominate the multiplayer space while also being something that is meant to welcome both hardcore and casual gamers alike.

When Mario Kart World came out to launch the Nintendo Switch 2 system, people swarmed to the game and not only raced but also played Knockout Tour and Free Roam mode to have fun with friends and CPU-controlled characters. We did our best to enjoy the game with friends when it launched, and it was an absolute blast.

This also can apply to more “casual’ games, like Stardew Valley. This title is one of the greatest games ever made and has sold over 41 million copies. The reason that’s important to point out is that, at its core, it’s a life simulator set on a farm. You can grow your farm however you want, then go mingle with the townspeople and even get married to one of them! Sure, there’s fighting in the game if you want it, but it’s not required.

We personally know of people who have dedicated hundreds upon hundreds of hours to the game for the simple reason that they like being in it and like having it a part of their routine. They like knowing that the game is waiting for them, and that makes them happy. Then, when they’re finally playing, they feel a sense of relief because, in this moment, only the game matters.

So, whether you prefer single-player experiences or want to dive into multiplayer battles with others online, there’s no “wrong way to game,” and that’s what makes it so special to so many.

#3 – Games Bring Us Into A Community

Sometimes, it’s hard to find people that you can “connect with,” and that’s fine. We all struggle with that at times. Video games, though, are a great way to not only find a community but have people that you can constantly talk with.

In the world today, between things like social media and sites like Discord, it’s easier than ever to talk with others who enjoy the same things you do, and gaming brings a lot of people together.

When Clair Obscur Expedition 33 came out earlier in 2025, it went from a game that “people were kind of talking about” to a title that blew everyone’s minds, and then EVERYONE was talking about it. Players were sharing not only their thoughts on the game but also how to do the “best builds” so that they could do the most damage to enemies. Gamers were feeding off one another via their experiences, and that helped the game sell over 3 million units in just over a month. The community did that, and it was cool.

Another way to see how the gaming community reacts to one another is when things like State of Play or Nintendo Direct events are rumored. Gamers will speculate about what games will be shown, what surprises might be unveiled, and more.

That doesn’t even talk about the podcasts that are out there that are all about gamers sharing their thoughts on games and news topics and highlighting their own gaming experiences so that people might connect with them further.

And with the way the world is right now, sometimes you want nothing more than to know that there’s a group out there where you can talk about things like gaming and NOT bring up all the other stuff that’s weighing people down.

In the end, everyone’s mental health is different, and “Gaming Mental Health” can mean many things to different people. Ultimately, however, there is considerable value in playing video games if you’re interested. You can explore incredible worlds, witness stories that you’ve never experienced before, enjoy gameplay that you’ll want to keep enjoying, and so on.

So, if YOU enjoy video games…keep enjoying them. They might just be having a bigger effect on you than you think.