Bandai Namco Has Just Killed Off Five Games

Bandai Namco just had a financial call where we got some insight into the company. Surprisingly, it looks like the company is reporting a drop of 96.5% when it comes to sales for its gaming division. That comes from a report by VGC, and it might sound alarming. But there is actually a reason why there was such a massive drop. The reason behind the drop has to do with one particular behemoth of a video game.

It looks like this recent hit for their fiscal year was due to Elden Ring. As I’m sure you can all remember, Elden Ring was such a massive release. Players worldwide were enjoying this gameplay experience, and as a result, the previous fiscal year saw a significant boost in sales for Bandai Namco. But that doesn’t mean some adjustments are not being made to help ensure games going forward attached to Bandai Namco are solid.

There are, apparently, already five games that were in development that were killed off. This loss was recorded for the financial results, and it could be just the start of other game projects being canceled. Unfortunately, we don’t know what projects were scrapped, but it’s all an effort to ensure that any questionable projects are not wasting precious resources by staying in development. That’s not the only announcement made in terms of what is being worked on at Bandai Namco.

Outside of scrapping several projects in production, a new adjustment was being made to ensure stricter quality control is being placed on the game productions in the future. That, again, is all an effort to ensure that whatever is being worked on will hit some successful sales numbers when they cross the development process finish line.

While the Elden Ring game might be responsible for the sudden drop in fiscal year profits, there will likely be a resurgence. We know that an expansion is being worked on for Elden Ring that might bring quite a few players back into the game. Of course, that could also mean more players will pick this game up for the first time with the sudden interest being diverted back to this FromSoftware title.

If you’re one of the few who have yet to do so, Elden Ring is available right now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can view our Before You Buy video coverage on the title in the video embedded below.