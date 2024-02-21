Little Devil Inside Finally Gets An Update

Little Devil Inside has captivated audiences for several years now. It’s a game project that actually has roots that go back to the 1990s. First getting a look at the game in 2015 through a Kickstarter campaign, the developers from Neostream Interactive received the funding to push forward with the game project. However, it’s been a long wait for fans who first backed the game. Today, we’re getting a new update on the title, confirming it’s not dead.

Neostream Interactive offered fans a new update on the project. Thanks to the report from Insider Gaming, we’re learning that developers are striving to make a great game. Over the years, it seems that the team has grown, and with it likely came new exciting ideas. But now it’s noted in a report from Insider Gaming that the team has dwindled back down to a small bonded group with the common goal of bringing this game through the finish line.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any new insight as to when we can expect Little Devil Inside to land in the marketplace. Instead, it seems that the focus right now is discussing publishing efforts. Afterward, we should finally get a better idea of when this game would land in the marketplace. But beyond the comments made by the development team, there is a new video drop offering six minutes of new gameplay.

This gameplay footage also looks at this charming action adventure as it currently stands in Unreal Engine 5. But again, those of you who were hopeful to mark a new release date on your calendars are left out of luck. Still, the fact that this game has not been canceled at least gives us hope that we might have a new launch date to attach for this game project sometime later this year.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Little Devil Inside or if this is the first time you’ve heard about the game, this is an action-adventure title. It’s gained quite a wide reception with fans worldwide from its visuals alone. Players are tossed into a fictional 19th-century world where you’re a swordsman hired by a researcher. Your goal is to venture out and help report on all the phenomenal occurrences within the world.

However, developers also focus on our protagonist’s daily life rather than being fully focused on hunting down beasts. Again, there is a new gameplay footage drop, which you can view below. As it was last noted, Little Devil Inside is being developed for the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One platforms.