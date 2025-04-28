Roblox Staff Promises To Fix Issues With “Fast Flags” Being Used To Cheat

To be fair to the Roblox crew, they have an almost impossible task before them nearly every time they go to their stations to work on their title. That task is to “make the game as playable as possible without any issues.” Given that the game continually boasts 85 million players a day, many millions of them being creators who construct both games and worlds within the universe, and the plethora of features that are available to all who dive in…it truly is an impossible task. As anyone who works in game development on any scale will tell you, right when you think you’re done fixing bugs, another will pop up in its place.

That’s why the dev team allows players to report bugs, such as in this new report about “Fast Flags.” For those who don’t know, “Fast Flags” are a special kind of programming tool that players are sometimes allowed to use to “work” on the game they’re playing. They’re not members of the dev team, just to be clear, but they can “augment” things at times to allow certain content into the game or adjust certain parameters, etc.

If used properly, it’s not harmful in the slightest and can actually be a fun way for players to interact with the game. However, as this player noted in his post, the Fast Flags were being edited by those who did it not for fun reasons, but to cheat in the games themselves! Sadly, this is possible, and there were many in the comments who voiced their own complaints about the cheats happening thanks to outside programs.

A member of the Roblox staff posted on the report, noting:

“We plan on disabling the ability for people to change their own flags locally in the client (not Studio) relatively soon. I can’t give a timeline, there’s some stuff we want to do first to make existing good faith flag flips unnecessary, but it’s soon.”

As of right now, the report claims that the issue is “fixed,” but it remains to be seen if this is a legitimate fix or just a “hotfix” until things are able to be dealt with in a more permanent fashion. That being said, it’s good that the dev team responded so quickly and promised to adjust things.

It says quite a lot that there are people willing to cheat in this particular game. It proves that no matter “how simple” the universe may be, there are always those who want to cheat the game and get the most rewards possible.